Margot Robbie Is A Barbie Girl Thrown Out Of Barbie World In The New Trailer For Barbie

"Barbie" is really a who's who of actors, and if we're being honest, it's already one of the wildest movie casts in years. Joining Robbie and Gosling in Barbie Land are Issa Rae, Simu Liu, Hari Nef, Ncuti Gatwa, and Kingsley Ben-Adir, and we're just getting started. Will Ferrell will play a fictional, "insensitive" and "weird" version of Mattel's CEO. America Ferrera, Alexandra Shipp, Michael Cera, Kate McKinnon, Rhea Perlman, Ariana Greenblatt, Scott Evans, Marisa Abela, Ritu Arya, Connor Swindells, and Jamie Demetriou among others are also expected to appear. Will they be playing Barbies, Kens, or other characters in between? Who knows! I suppose there's only one way to find out.

Moving onto the technical side of the production, Gerwig co-wrote the script with Noah Baumbach, which is probably why it has that painfully relatable existential dread sugar-coated throughout. Esteemed cinematographer Rodrigo Prieto lends his skills behind the camera, marking "Barbie" his second film of 2023 alongside Martin Scorsese's "Killers of the Flower Moon." Costume designer Jacqueline Durran reunited with Gerwig, as did composer Alexandre Desplat — both key players previously worked on 2019's Oscar-nominated "Little Women."

"Barbie" arrives in theaters on July 21, and frankly, it can't come soon enough. In the meantime, check out Apple Trailers' seemingly-official synopsis for the film, which is just perfect in every way: