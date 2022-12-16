Barbie Trailer: Margot Robbie Brings An Icon To Life For Director Greta Gerwig
Life in plastic just got a whole lot more fantastic, because the trailer for Greta Gerwig's highly-anticipated adventure into the wonderful world of "Barbie" has finally arrived. To say that we're excited for Margot Robbie's turn as history's most famous doll is an understatement, as we've been obsessively following the film's production now for months. Okay, maybe I'm being too presumptuous by saying "we," but "I" most certainly have been ready and willing to overanalyze any little crumb of "Barbie" goodness the movie gods provide. While there have been plenty of exciting casting announcements, and a handful of teasing thoughts from some of the folks involved, Gerwig has been playing things pretty close to the chest regarding the plot.
Based on the trailer, we've got Barbie girls from across the ages, and it looks like Gerwig's film has the same inventive joy as any scenario concocted by children "playing Barbie" at home. While it's safe to assume there's still plenty more to come outside of what the trailer has shown us, it's obvious that Gerwig understood the assignment. "Barbie" looks vibrant, exciting, playful, campy, and the live-action feature film Mattel's greatest icon deserves. The costumes? Perfection. The lighting? VERY BRIGHT. The production design?! Look, Gerwig is lucky that I don't have access to the vault where they (I assume) keep Oscar statues because I'd be making it rain with them on her production team right about now. Can you hear me hyperventilating from behind the keyboard? Because I am LOSING IT with anticipation.
Watch the Barbie trailer here
The "Barbie" trailer first appeared before screenings of "Avatar: The Way of Water," and if you think there weren't people out there who bought a ticket just to see the trailer and peaced out before 3+ hours of pretty blue people cinematography, you're severely underestimating the power of Barbara Millicent Roberts. Fortunately, now that the trailer is available online, we can enjoy the "Barbie" glory from the comfort of our own homes, and agonize over each frame to try and figure out what would make the best lock screen on our phones. Personally, I'm going to go with the OG black and white Barbie bathing suit with cat-eye sunglasses and curled bangs. Classics never go out of style, baby.
Margot Robbie is absolute perfection as Barbie, as is Ryan Gosling, whose bleach-blonde Ken is what dreams are made of. Joining the two are Kate McKinnon, Will Ferrell, and Emerald Fennell, America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Issa Rae, Alexandra Shipp, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Sharon Rooney, Scott Evans, Ritu Arya, Jamie Demetriou, Michael Cera, Hari Nef, Emma Mackey, Ncuti Gatwa, and Connor Swindells. Seeing the expansive world of "Barbie" so beautifully on display feels like a celebration of what Ruth Handler started over 60 years ago, and Greta Gerwig should be proud of what looks to be one of the most fun releases of 2023.
"Barbie" arrives in theaters on July 21, 2023.