Barbie Trailer: Margot Robbie Brings An Icon To Life For Director Greta Gerwig

Life in plastic just got a whole lot more fantastic, because the trailer for Greta Gerwig's highly-anticipated adventure into the wonderful world of "Barbie" has finally arrived. To say that we're excited for Margot Robbie's turn as history's most famous doll is an understatement, as we've been obsessively following the film's production now for months. Okay, maybe I'm being too presumptuous by saying "we," but "I" most certainly have been ready and willing to overanalyze any little crumb of "Barbie" goodness the movie gods provide. While there have been plenty of exciting casting announcements, and a handful of teasing thoughts from some of the folks involved, Gerwig has been playing things pretty close to the chest regarding the plot.

Based on the trailer, we've got Barbie girls from across the ages, and it looks like Gerwig's film has the same inventive joy as any scenario concocted by children "playing Barbie" at home. While it's safe to assume there's still plenty more to come outside of what the trailer has shown us, it's obvious that Gerwig understood the assignment. "Barbie" looks vibrant, exciting, playful, campy, and the live-action feature film Mattel's greatest icon deserves. The costumes? Perfection. The lighting? VERY BRIGHT. The production design?! Look, Gerwig is lucky that I don't have access to the vault where they (I assume) keep Oscar statues because I'd be making it rain with them on her production team right about now. Can you hear me hyperventilating from behind the keyboard? Because I am LOSING IT with anticipation.