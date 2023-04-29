Part Of Brie Larson's Fast X Character Was Based On Vin Diesel's 8-Year-Old Daughter

More than almost any franchise in the modern Hollywood landscape, "The Fast and The Furious" franchise has always been about family. "Fast X," the franchise's 10th installment, is unsurprisingly no different, and with series protagonist Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) facing his toughest slew of enemies yet, he'll need all the family he can get. The new entry sees the introduction of one of the "Fast" crew's most dangerous villains yet in Jason Momoa's Dante, who aims to blow up the Vatican, amongst other certain villainies in his pursuit of vengeance against Dom and the crew.

To combat this increasing villain count, the Fast Family is getting another member in Tess (Brie Larson), the daughter of the mysterious agent Mr. Nobody (Kurt Russell). While we know Tess is going to pursue an "impossible task" for Dom and the gang, she's still a largely mysterious addition to the motion picture franchise. We now have one further detail that gives an interesting detail for Tess' conception as a character. As Larson herself revealed in an interview with Harper's Bazaar, it turns out the new character received some unexpected inspiration, at least in part, from Diesel's own eight-year-old daughter.