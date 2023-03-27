In Fast X, Brie Larson Is Mr. Nobody's Daughter And Vin Diesel's 'Guardian Angel'

Like "John Wick," it is kind of baffling to think of how far the "Fast & Furious" franchise has come since its humble origins. We've gone from a simple story that sort of emulated "Point Break" but with car racers and a dude who steals VCRs, to a blockbuster juggernaut that is basically the only rival for "Mission: Impossible" in terms of cast, stunts, and globe-spanning locations.

Regardless of what you think of Vin Diesel, his comparison of "Fast and Furious" to J.R.R. Tolkien's legendarium is not that far-fetched. Sure, Tolkien did write thousands of years' worth of history, complex lore, religions, and entire languages, but Dominic Toretto's got family. Surprise character connections are becoming increasingly more important to these movies, which have long since abandoned conventional Hollywood blockbuster narratives in favor of doing a telenovela on the big screen. Everyone's got a secret sibling or relative that appears only to avenge their death, and eventually everyone becomes part of the family barbecue at the end of the film.

That includes Brie Larson's character in the upcoming "Fast X," who has a connection to Dominic Toretto's family, because of course she has. Speaking to Total Film, Larson reveals who her character is, and for everyone who was betting money on her playing Brian's sister (like me), you just lost. Turns out, she is related to the family, but not through the O'Conners, but through Mr. Nobody.

That's right, Larson is playing Tess, the daughter of the mysterious government agent Mr. Nobody, who is played by Kurt Russell in the films. According to Larson, Tess "is part of the Agency, but she also goes rogue and edges more towards the family side, but that means she has a lot to prove."