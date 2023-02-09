Fast X Will Pit Dom Against 'A Total Sum Of Enemies'

After a turbulent production period that saw a change of directors, "Fast X" is nearly here. With the first trailer set to drop tomorrow and tickets already on sale, there's also new information on the film's story, and the Fast Family has some tough times ahead in the penultimate installment. As much as "The Fast & The Furious" has been about family and belonging, it's also been about some pretty outrageous villains that go up against Dominic Toretto. From the corrupt politician Hernan Reyes in "Fast Five" to the Shaw brothers in "Fast & Furious 6" and "Furious 7," there's been many eccentric villains, with some even allying themselves with Dom in later installments. The latest example is Jakob (John Cena), who was one of the main villains of "F9: The Fast Saga," and Dom's brother, yet ended up switching sides at the end of the movie, leading to a reconciliation between him and Dom.

Now it seems that "Fast X" will ramp up the series' stakes by bringing a larger number of enemies into the fray, all of whom are after Dom. Given that "Fast X" and its as-yet-untitled followup are set to serve as the two-part finale to the franchise, it's no surprise that the "Fast & Furious" team wants to make the movies as big as possible. Finales to franchises also usually feel like celebrations of what came before, and for "The Fast Saga," that includes its colorful villains. Moreover, the series is no stranger to introducing new enemies with a past connection to Dom, so some deep-cut callbacks are to be expected for this grand conclusion.