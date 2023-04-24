Here's How You Can Watch Scream 6 At Home
If it's worth screaming about once (or, more accurately, six times), then it's worth doing so again. But this time, scream from the comfort of your own home.
Paramount first restarted their crown jewel horror franchise from original director Wes Craven with last year's "Scream," the annoyingly-titled "requel" movie ("Scr5am" was right there, people) that brought back the classic trio of Neve Campbell's Sidney Prescott, Courteney Cox's Gale Weathers, and David Arquette's Dewey Riley to join forces with a new and younger cast led by Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Mason Gooding. The immediate and resounding success inevitably put the sequel on the fast track, which premiered earlier this year with similar box office results. Unfortunately, the critical reaction was slightly more mixed this time around, as /Film's Chris Evangelista reviewed "Scream 6" and called it "... the most disappointing entry since 'Scream 3.'"
That's not to say that the sixth movie had nothing going for it, as the action finally shifted outside of the fictional Californian town of Woodsboro and moved to the bright lights of New York City. That meant staging thrilling and bloody set pieces in quintessential East Coast locales: a bodega, multiple high-rises, and even a disturbing shrine to Ghostfaces of "Scream" movies past. Although Campbell was left out of the fun for the first time in franchise history, at least Hayden Panettiere's fan-favorite Kirby helped make up for such a glaring absence. Add the always-charismatic cast of new heroes and, well, there's good reason to expect this franchise to keep on keeping on.
Now, after first arriving in theaters back in March of 2023, we've finally received word on when "Scream 6" will be hitting digital and streaming: tomorrow, April 25, 2023.
Ghostface takes Manhattan ... and your home
Prepare for another home invasion. Decades after the first crazed individuals put on that creepy Ghostface mask and terrorized some of their poor classmates, "Scream 6" is about to follow in the original's footsteps and make itself available for fans to enjoy at home. Paramount's official Twitter account announced the news that the follow-up to last year's "Scream" will be made available on the Paramount+ streaming service tomorrow, April 25, 2023, for paid subscribers.
With theaters largely proving that they're able to bounce back after the last few pandemic-ravaged years — although don't let that fool you into thinking that movie theaters are all the way back just yet — it made perfect business sense to release the last two "Scream" movies exclusively in theaters, as opposed to the hybrid theatrical/streaming model that Warner Bros. pioneered under AT&T leadership, with Disney swiftly following. But now that the hefty month-and-change theatrical window has expired and "Scream 6" has earned more than enough at the box office to justify future sequels, fans will soon have the opportunity to relive every scare and yell at Samara Weaving for inexplicably walking down that alleyway in the opening scene.
"Scream 6" comes from the filmmaking duo Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, the directors behind the horror hit "Ready or Not" in 2019, also starring Weaving. There are no details yet on a physical media release for the Blu-ray obsessives out there, but judging by the post-theatrical rollout for 2022's "Scream," it seems likely that "Scream 6" will be made available on DVD and Blu-ray in another month or so. In the meantime, happy
screaming streaming!