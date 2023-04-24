Here's How You Can Watch Scream 6 At Home

If it's worth screaming about once (or, more accurately, six times), then it's worth doing so again. But this time, scream from the comfort of your own home.

Paramount first restarted their crown jewel horror franchise from original director Wes Craven with last year's "Scream," the annoyingly-titled "requel" movie ("Scr5am" was right there, people) that brought back the classic trio of Neve Campbell's Sidney Prescott, Courteney Cox's Gale Weathers, and David Arquette's Dewey Riley to join forces with a new and younger cast led by Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Mason Gooding. The immediate and resounding success inevitably put the sequel on the fast track, which premiered earlier this year with similar box office results. Unfortunately, the critical reaction was slightly more mixed this time around, as /Film's Chris Evangelista reviewed "Scream 6" and called it "... the most disappointing entry since 'Scream 3.'"

That's not to say that the sixth movie had nothing going for it, as the action finally shifted outside of the fictional Californian town of Woodsboro and moved to the bright lights of New York City. That meant staging thrilling and bloody set pieces in quintessential East Coast locales: a bodega, multiple high-rises, and even a disturbing shrine to Ghostfaces of "Scream" movies past. Although Campbell was left out of the fun for the first time in franchise history, at least Hayden Panettiere's fan-favorite Kirby helped make up for such a glaring absence. Add the always-charismatic cast of new heroes and, well, there's good reason to expect this franchise to keep on keeping on.

Now, after first arriving in theaters back in March of 2023, we've finally received word on when "Scream 6" will be hitting digital and streaming: tomorrow, April 25, 2023.