Perry Mason Showrunner Breaks Down The Season 2 Finale [Exclusive Interview]

The other thing I thought was interesting was the relationship between Perry and Strickland and how they are still friends even though Strickland betrayed him. How did you approach that relationship?

We just loved this love affair between these two men in terms of all the ups and downs — it's almost like a marriage. And that they're true men to the era. I really love the fight they have. I love how messy it is, that it's so sloppy, that they can't really emote. They can't really tell their feelings, but they understand each other. I think both these guys have been in the trenches in their own way, and I think that's why they relate so well together, but I think it's also why they butt heads.

Absolutely. Another moment I thought was great just in terms of character development was with Camilla. We progressively saw she was not a great person through the course of the season, but I love the scene between her and Phipps when he goes to get the negatives, and she's just the worst. When you were breaking the finale, was that a scene you wanted to throw in to confirm that she is the worst? What was the motivation to have that wrinkle in terms of that plot point?

It was to really show that this woman is self-motivated. She got where she got because she had to work so damn hard at it. She is a woman in the first part of the 20th century, and goddammit, nobody's going to get in her way. And if anybody does, she had to work even harder to get past that person. So now she's reached a place where you know she's not going to take s*** from anybody. I think she's lost perspective.

It's like the characters on "Succession" — they live in a different universe than the rest of us, and they don't have the same POV. When Camilla says, "Are you listening to Dr. Evans, the doctor I sent?" We actually used to have a moment where Phipps is on the phone with the doctor who's telling him just shove niacin down Constance's throat and he's like, "It's not working," and it's right before Perry comes in and he goes upstairs and she's throwing up. But Camilla thinks she knows better, and it's like, "You need to always listen to me because I've been right about everything so far."

I loved how the episode opens where Camilla's getting her undereyes stung by bees and we see her with the facial mask and she looks very alien. How did that cold open come about?

Oh my God, that's a long story. The short version is that, because we end on her in the last episode at the piano, we wanted to see the monster. We loved the juxtaposition that it's a beauty treatment that turns her into a monster. Then it was just doing some research, reading that venom therapy has been around since the time of the Egyptians and just the imagery of that. Again, the writers and I looked up imagery of all these photographs of beauty treatments from the era and those masks that they put on. It's just like, "How can we not do that? How do we not put that in?"