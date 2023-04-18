The Killer Has Been Found In Perry Mason Season 2 – Or Have They?

This post contains spoilers for the latest episode of "Perry Mason."

It took seven bleak, thrilling, and rather tense episodes, but "Perry Mason" may have finally just unveiled the true murderer of Los Angeles' popular civil servant, Brooks McCutcheon (Tommy Dewey). Ever since poor Perry (Matthew Rhys) decided to hook his wagon to the seemingly hopeless case of Rafael (Fabrizio Guido) and Mateo Gallardo (Peter Mendoza), the two young Mexican brothers accused of committing the crime, he, the tireless Della Street (Juliet Rylance), and dogged investigator Paul Drake (Chris Chalk) have worked overtime to prove their innocence. Or, failing that, at least they tried to get to the corrupt heart of who actually ordered the hit on McCutcheon. The answer to that longstanding question certainly feels like it was answered definitively in the latest episode.

The penultimate hour of the season featured a bevy of long-awaited reveals. Spurred on by the discovery of washed-up produce dumped in the Pacific Ocean by the McCutcheon family shipping business, Mason (with the help of Eric Lange's sour-faced Eugene Holcomb and Shea Whigham's Pete Strickland) rushed to connect the dots and uncover the smoking gun that would indicate who would most want Brooks dead. What he found, however, pointed towards an even more damning plot involving illegal oil sales to imperialist Japan. At every turn, it seemed abundantly clear that Brooks wasn't the victim of a random attack from two poverty-stricken brothers, as the prosecutors (led by Justin Kurk's DA Hamilton Burger and Mark O'Brien's attorney Thomas Milligan) alleged.

Instead, this appears to be a conspiracy going to the very top of Los Angeles' elite society.