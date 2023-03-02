Perry Mason's Matthew Rhys On Season 2's Unexpected Direction [Exclusive Interview]

I had a chance to watch the second season of "Perry Mason," and it really picks up after season 1 in terms of character development. For you as an actor, what was it like getting back into the role after everything that happened in season 1 and the aftermath of what your character is dealing with at the beginning of season 2?

I had a fair amount of trepidation or concern as to where it picks up. Everyone loves a season 2 pickup, but the concern is, now what do we do? We have an audience, hopefully — how do we keep them? What happens to these people? Because at the end of season 1, it was a nice ending. The name's going on the door with Della, he has a nice suit on, and the Charlie's Angels triumvirate is looking like it's going to be great.

But in the beginning of season 2, there's a factious element to the three. There's division creeping in. Mason is having this crisis of faith to do with his own imposter syndrome. And he's not sure whether he wants to be doing it, whether he's qualified enough to be doing it. Della is pulling him in. Paul is feeling betrayed that the work he was promised hasn't come through. So there was real conflict between the three, which I was very glad about. It takes us in a direction I wasn't expecting.

There's a line in the trailer about just how broken your character is. He doesn't have everything figured out, let's say. How did you get into that mindset or prepare to play someone who has those fractures Mason has?

The majority of the research I did in season 1 was to do with returning veterans from World War I because it was such an instrumental part of who he was. I thought it was a shrewd dramaturgical move on the writer's behalf, and it's had this profound effect on who he is as a person. I always profess Mason lives his life, at times, with a very simplistic right and wrong outlook on the world. And I think if ever there was one, you can look at World Wars I and II and go, "Well, that's wrong. That's right. And I shall do what's right." And you won't necessarily return the hero that you think you will. So Mason, I do think he lives with right and wrong, but it's the gray in between that always messes him up and makes him who he is, which I'm not even sure can ever be fixed, but it certainly makes for interesting playing.

In season 2, we get to explore his relationship with his son a bit more. What was it like exploring that part of Mason's character in terms of him as a father?

It was great. It was a softer side of Mason that you got to explore. Like so many elements in Mason we've seen in seasons 1 and 2, a lot of these are new experiences for him. Becoming a trial lawyer is new, becoming this person he didn't think he was is new, becoming the responsible father that he thought he wasn't capable of, was new. So it's just great discovery. And I suppose in a way, as an actor, it's a luxury to do it in real time, because you're discovering at the same time as him.