Perry Mason Season 2 Trailer: Matthew Rhys Is Back And Broodier Than Ever For The Murder Trial Of The Century

Look, I'm only human. You put Matthew Rhys in a noir-drenched crime thriller series and let him do exactly what he does best — a whole lot of angst-ridden broodiness — and I'm going to be there with my hat in hand, asking for more. After finding his absolute most perfect mode of acting in "The Americans," his best projects since then have taken full advantage of his inherent prickly demeanor. Think of his turns in "The Report," the wonderful Mr. Rogers biopic "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood," and even his antagonistic role in Andy Serkis' "Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle," and it's clear that Rhys performances are served best with a heaping dose of darkness.

That's exactly what HBO's "Perry Mason" series delivered in its first season back in 2020. As the poster child of a gritty, modernized reboot of a classic pulpy serial (written by author Erle Stanley Gardner), the very dark show actually managed to steer clear of the usual pitfalls of this approach — thanks in no small part to Rhys' fierce commitment as the tortured, frequently drunk, self-destructive, and dangerously obsessive lawyer Perry Mason. If you remember, season 2 had been quickly greenlit before the first season had even finished airing, boosted by largely positive reviews (you can check out /Film's review by Chris Evangelista here) and the obnoxious tweeting of fans who couldn't get enough of it, such as myself.

Thankfully, season 2 is less than a month away. You can make that wait feel a little less daunting by watching the new trailer below.