Perry Mason Season 2 Trailer: Matthew Rhys Is Back And Broodier Than Ever For The Murder Trial Of The Century
Look, I'm only human. You put Matthew Rhys in a noir-drenched crime thriller series and let him do exactly what he does best — a whole lot of angst-ridden broodiness — and I'm going to be there with my hat in hand, asking for more. After finding his absolute most perfect mode of acting in "The Americans," his best projects since then have taken full advantage of his inherent prickly demeanor. Think of his turns in "The Report," the wonderful Mr. Rogers biopic "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood," and even his antagonistic role in Andy Serkis' "Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle," and it's clear that Rhys performances are served best with a heaping dose of darkness.
That's exactly what HBO's "Perry Mason" series delivered in its first season back in 2020. As the poster child of a gritty, modernized reboot of a classic pulpy serial (written by author Erle Stanley Gardner), the very dark show actually managed to steer clear of the usual pitfalls of this approach — thanks in no small part to Rhys' fierce commitment as the tortured, frequently drunk, self-destructive, and dangerously obsessive lawyer Perry Mason. If you remember, season 2 had been quickly greenlit before the first season had even finished airing, boosted by largely positive reviews (you can check out /Film's review by Chris Evangelista here) and the obnoxious tweeting of fans who couldn't get enough of it, such as myself.
Thankfully, season 2 is less than a month away. You can make that wait feel a little less daunting by watching the new trailer below.
Watch the Perry Mason season 2 trailer
Oh, Perry, always getting yourself mixed up in the most dangerous and impossible-to-defend murder cases. After season 1 delivered an origin story for Perry Mason as he's called to defend the prime suspect of the horrific kidnapping of an infant, season 2 has every indication of hitting the ground running with the attorney's new team, new digs, and a not-so-old penchant for alcoholism and self-loathing. What more could you want! This time around, our favorite lawyer/investigator has to take on a murder that appears to only be the very tip of a much larger conspiracy.
While our main character seems just as troubled as before, season 2 features quite a creative shake-up from the debut season. As we covered at the time, original showrunners and co-creators Ron Fitzgerald and Rolin Jones have been replaced with Jack Amiel and Michael Begler. Returning cast members include Juliet Rylance as Perry's secretary Della Street, Chris Chalk as cop-turned-private-detective Paul Drake, and Shea Whigham as Perry's closest friend and confidante Pete Strickland. Season 2 features new additions Katherine Waterston, Sean Astin, Hope Davis, Tommy Dewey, Paul Raci, Jen Tullock, and more.
Season 2 of "Perry Mason" will premiere on HBO and HBO Max on March 6, 2023. Its synopsis reads:
Months after the Dodson case has come to an end, the scion of a powerful oil family is brutally murdered. When the DA goes to the city's Hoovervilles to pinpoint the most obvious of suspects, Perry, Della, and Paul find themselves at the center of a case that will uncover far reaching conspiracies and force them to reckon with what it truly means to be guilty.