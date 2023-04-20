How Fast X's Jason Momoa Secured A Custom Harley Motorcycle For His Role

The "Fast & Furious" franchise is coming back next month with what is being billed as the beginning of the end, in the form of "Fast X." The tenth overall film in the main series is the penultimate adventure for Vin Diesel's Dom Toretto and his fast family. This time, they'll be going up against Jason Momoa's new villain, Dante Reyes, who has ties to "Fast Five." A cool ride is still central to the DNA of "Fast" even with its globetrotting, action-heavy nature these days, and Momoa didn't miss the opportunity to secure himself a sweet ride in taking on the role.

As we've seen in the extremely wild trailers for the film, Momoa rides a very unique-looking Harley Davidson motorcycle. It turns out, it looks unique because the "Aquaman" actor actually got the company to make him a custom bike just for the movie. Speaking to Total Film (via Syfy), Momoa explained how he made it happen.

"The first thing I asked was, 'What bike do I get to ride?' Generally, it's a Bugatti or a Triumph or some kind of smaller performance bike for doing tricks on. I was like, 'Hell no. I want to ride a Harley!' I called Harley instantly, called the CEO, and was like, 'Bro, can you help me?' So they sent up like six bikes. I totally got hooked up. They let me build it for my character."

Being one of the biggest movie stars on the planet, starring in one of the biggest franchises in history, clearly has its advantages.