Everything We Know About Animal Friends, The R-Rated Live-Action/CGI Hybrid With Ryan Reynolds & Many More

Legendary Entertainment is teaming up with Ryan Reynolds' production company Maximum Effort for the live-action/CGI-hybrid effort "Animal Friends." Who are these animal friends? What form will this combination of live-action and animation take? Well, that's all being kept under wraps for now, with the project remaining somewhat of a mystery beyond cast and crew announcements.

As Deadline reports, Reynolds is set to star in the upcoming movie, alongside Jason Momoa, Vince Vaughn, and Aubrey Plaza. "Animal Friends" will be helmed by Emmy-winning director Peter Atencio, who also directed Legendary's "The Machine" — a big screen adaptation of comedian Bert Kreischer's infamous summer spent abroad in Russia, where he somehow managed to befriend the mafia.

Aside from "Animal Friends" being described as an "R-rated road trip adventure," there's very little else in the way of plot details known at this time. We do know the script has been penned by Kevin Burrows and Matt Mider; the pair behind Netflix teen comedy "The Package" and the upcoming Universal film "Shots! Shots! Shots!" As per the Deadline report, Burrows and Mider also wrote the heist comedy "The Pick Up," which is set to enter production at Amazon with Eddie Murphy said to be starring.