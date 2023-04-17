Joaquin Phoenix Pushed For Even More Chaos In Beau Is Afraid

This article contains mild spoilers for "Beau is Afraid."

Ari Aster's new film "Beau is Afraid" is an elongated, abstract college-student-experimental-art-piece-cum-Oedipal-freakout that will leave most audiences either confused or outright enraged. Running three hours, the film takes place in an abstract, non-real world where guilt, fear, and panic seem to be humanity's only available emotional states. Joaquin Phoenix plays the titular Beau who, at the film's start, lives in a rundown apartment in the middle of a war zone. He has to sprint down the street and make his way quickly through his building's security door before a pursuing tattooed, black-eyed man can attack him. There is a dead body rotting in the middle of his intersection, and no one seems the least bit concerned with removing it.

When Beau requires a bottle of water to take with his medication, he finds that his apartment keys have been stolen. Propping his apartment door open with a phone book, he sprints across the street to a convenience store. People scream at him. A naked man commits a stabbing in the background. Gunshots fire. Naturally, the propped-open door invites in dozens of criminals and vandals who instantly infiltrate Beau's building. He has to sleep on construction scaffolding that night, watching home invaders rip his depressing apartment to shreds from outside his own window. The entire city sequence only serves as the introductory act to Aster's film. It only becomes more strange, abstract, and chaotic from there.

In a recent roundtable discussion about "Beau is Afraid," /Film's own Lex Briscuso was able to ask Phoenix and Aster about that sequence, and they both revealed how the chaos and filth were increased and enhanced.