Netflix's Mulligan Animated Series Makes A Mark Wahlberg Proxy President After An Alien Attack
Do you ever sit and think about the early days of the United States of America when the office of the presidency was typically held by whoever was the greatest war hero at the time, and how that's a truly banana-pants line of thinking? Well, that's kind of the premise behind "Mulligan," the new adult animation series heading to Netflix from "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" co-creator Robert Carlock and writer Sam Means.
The show has been in the works since 2020, and centers on Earth after aliens invade (and destroy) most of the planet. Now, it's up to the survivors to rebuild society, providing humanity a second chance to do things better than were done before or watch as history repeats itself and humanity turns to crap again.
In the first of many baffling decisions, working-class Bostonian Matty Mulligan (Nat Faxon) is named the new leader after putting an end to the invasion. There's only one problem — Mulligan doesn't really have the skills or personality traits that make for a good leader. He's in over his head, but he's trying his best. If only the future of humanity didn't depend on him.
The series was given a 20-episode order by the streaming juggernaut, which will hopefully give viewers plenty of reasons to fall in love with the show and hype up the series, or risk the fate of ... well, a lot of Netflix's original animation library.
Check out the first look at Mulligan here
The first look at "Mulligan" boasts some very familiar animation styles and some larger-than-life personalities. In addition to the Mark Wahlberg proxy that is Matty Mulligan, there's also his First Lady Lucy Suwan (Chrissy Teigen), a former beauty queen he rescued during the invasion who has nothing in common with Mulligan, but hopes to actually make a positive impact on the world. As for the rest of the voice cast? "Mulligan" has cast some of the best of the best.
Tina Fey voices Dr. Farrah Braun, a military super-scientist and single mom. Comedian Dana Carvey plays Senator Cartwright, the self-appointed Vice President eager to maintain the white supremacist status quo. Phil LaMarr is adding yet another voice-over role to his resume as Axatrax, the sole alien survivor of the invasion. Beloved voice-over artist Kevin Michael Richardson voices TOD-209, a military cyborg trying to remember his human life.
"The Bear" breakout Ayo Edebiri voices General Scarpaccio/Jayson Moody, a teenager who lied his way to becoming the head of the Joint Chiefs with the help of a stolen uniform. Daniel Radcliffe is lending his voice to play King Jeremy, the last surviving British citizen and therefore, King of England. And rounding out the cast is "The Daily Show" correspondent and "M3GAN" star, Ronny Chieng, who plays billionaire Johnny Zhao, a character struggling to adjust in a world that has no need for money.
"Mulligan" will begin streaming on Netflix on May 12, 2023, with all episodes available for your binge-watching pleasure.