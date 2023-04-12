Netflix's Mulligan Animated Series Makes A Mark Wahlberg Proxy President After An Alien Attack

Do you ever sit and think about the early days of the United States of America when the office of the presidency was typically held by whoever was the greatest war hero at the time, and how that's a truly banana-pants line of thinking? Well, that's kind of the premise behind "Mulligan," the new adult animation series heading to Netflix from "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" co-creator Robert Carlock and writer Sam Means.

The show has been in the works since 2020, and centers on Earth after aliens invade (and destroy) most of the planet. Now, it's up to the survivors to rebuild society, providing humanity a second chance to do things better than were done before or watch as history repeats itself and humanity turns to crap again.

In the first of many baffling decisions, working-class Bostonian Matty Mulligan (Nat Faxon) is named the new leader after putting an end to the invasion. There's only one problem — Mulligan doesn't really have the skills or personality traits that make for a good leader. He's in over his head, but he's trying his best. If only the future of humanity didn't depend on him.

The series was given a 20-episode order by the streaming juggernaut, which will hopefully give viewers plenty of reasons to fall in love with the show and hype up the series, or risk the fate of ... well, a lot of Netflix's original animation library.