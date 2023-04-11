The Afterparty Season 2 Trailer: Lord And Miller Are Back With Another Season Of Comedy + Murder

Same story, different day. That's the vibe of season 2 of "The Afterparty," the beloved murder mystery series on Apple TV+. The first season was a welcomed hit, and fans will be thrilled to know that the second story in this arc is just around the corner. That's right, folks, we've got a release date and a teaser trailer for season 2 of the series.

"THE AFTERPARTY Season 2. New murder. New suspects. New premiere date. You are cordially invited to a killer wedding this July 12th," creator and showrunner Christopher Miller tweeted, along with the sneak peek. In the trailer, the camera pans from the top to the bottom of a wedding cake adorned with the names of season 2's cast, as well as figurines that represent characters and plot points, and it's all underscored by Lesley Gore's classic track "It's My Party."

By the looks of the figurines, each character, both new and old, gets their own replicant on the cake. Some of them are happy and jovial, others seem more stern and reserved. One of them is holding a bow and arrow, seemingly as a weapon. But the last two figurines we see are likenesses of returning leads Tiffany Haddish and Sam Richardson, our original detective and suspect. It's fun to see a female answer to Daniel Craig's "Knives Out" character Benoit Blanc in Haddish's Detective Danner. From their alliterative names to their recurring nature within their cinematic universes, the parallels are a fun way to start shaping the new modern-day mystery canon in which "The Afterparty" and the "Knives Out" series exist.