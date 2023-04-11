The Afterparty Season 2 Trailer: Lord And Miller Are Back With Another Season Of Comedy + Murder
Same story, different day. That's the vibe of season 2 of "The Afterparty," the beloved murder mystery series on Apple TV+. The first season was a welcomed hit, and fans will be thrilled to know that the second story in this arc is just around the corner. That's right, folks, we've got a release date and a teaser trailer for season 2 of the series.
"THE AFTERPARTY Season 2. New murder. New suspects. New premiere date. You are cordially invited to a killer wedding this July 12th," creator and showrunner Christopher Miller tweeted, along with the sneak peek. In the trailer, the camera pans from the top to the bottom of a wedding cake adorned with the names of season 2's cast, as well as figurines that represent characters and plot points, and it's all underscored by Lesley Gore's classic track "It's My Party."
By the looks of the figurines, each character, both new and old, gets their own replicant on the cake. Some of them are happy and jovial, others seem more stern and reserved. One of them is holding a bow and arrow, seemingly as a weapon. But the last two figurines we see are likenesses of returning leads Tiffany Haddish and Sam Richardson, our original detective and suspect. It's fun to see a female answer to Daniel Craig's "Knives Out" character Benoit Blanc in Haddish's Detective Danner. From their alliterative names to their recurring nature within their cinematic universes, the parallels are a fun way to start shaping the new modern-day mystery canon in which "The Afterparty" and the "Knives Out" series exist.
Watch The Afterparty season 2 trailer
THE AFTERPARTY Season 2.
New murder.
New suspects.
New premiere date.
You are cordially invited to a killer wedding this July 12th.
On @AppleTV pic.twitter.com/tcUkJdBfDM
— Christopher Miller (@chrizmillr) April 11, 2023
The new season will see the return of Haddish, Richardson, and Zoe Chao, who were main cast members in season 1. But there is a ton of fresh meat in the cast this season, including John Cho, Paul Walter Hauser, Ken Jeong, Anna Konkle, Poppy Liu, Zach Woods, Jack Whitehall, Vivian Wu, and Elizabeth Perkins.
The original premise for the show was a murder mystery at a high school reunion afterparty, but it's still up in the air as to what the second season has in store beyond the setting of a wedding afterparty — though I'd venture to bet that the show is keeping its signature style of giving each character their own episode which covers their version of the events in question. The possibilities are truly endless from here.
Miller is, of course, returning to the project, and the chances that we'll see his filmmaking partner, Phil Lord, back on writing duties again for season 2 is very high. The pair are perhaps most famous for their collective work on the "21 Jump Street" film remake in 2012 and "The LEGO Movie" in 2014. Lord is also known for co-writing the highly-praised animated film "Spider-Man: Into the Spider Verse" with Rodney Rothman, and he also penned the upcoming sequel, "Spider-Man: Across the Spider Verse," alongside Miller and David Callaham.
"The Afterparty" season 2 will premiere on Apple TV+ on July 12, 2023.