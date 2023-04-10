Peter Pan And Wendy Trailer: Disney's Live-Action Remake Might Just Be A Winner

David Lowery is a square peg who refuses to let Hollywood fit him into a round hole.

In the 10 years since the filmmaker broke out with "Ain't Them Bodies Saints" (the 2013 romantic crime drama that /Film's review describes as "Cormac McCarthy by way of 'The Assassination of Jesse James By the Coward Robert Ford'"), Lowery has gone from helming acclaimed high art indie dramas to earnest Disney films and dream-like fantasy epics. His latest offering, "Peter Pan and Wendy," marks yet another hard pivot for Lowery, bringing him back into the world of live-action Disney remakes — sorry, re-imaginings, as the House of Mouse insists on calling them — for a new take on J.M. Barrie's fairy tale that looks to bring something genuinely fresh to the oft-told story, which would be quite the accomplishment in and of itself.

Officially said to be based on both Barrie's original "Peter Pan" works (that is, his 1904 stage play "Peter Pan; or, the Boy Who Wouldn't Grow Up" and 1911 novel "Peter and Wendy") and Disney's famous 1953 animated film adaptation, "Peter Pan and Wendy" has previously been referred to by Lowery as "'The Revenant' with flying kids." That description alone makes it more compelling than most of Disney's live-action re-tellings combined. Not only that, the marketing is doing a bang-up job of selling the movie as a loving homage to the animated version, but one that also thankfully removes the elements that landed that film a content warning on Disney+ due to its insensitive portrayals, and replaces them with something far more authentic and respectful. (Hi, Tiger Lily!) For more on that, watch the latest trailer below.