Spirited Away: Live On Stage Director John Caird On Achieving The Impossible [Exclusive Interview]

With "Spirited Away: Live on Stage," Tony Award-winning theater director John Caird took on the risky yet rewarding creative challenge of adapting one of the most beloved animated films ever made. To date, Hayao Miyazaki and Studio Ghibli's original animated version of "Spirited Away" remains the only non-English language film to win an Oscar for Best Animated Feature. Just last year, it made Sight and Sound's once-a-decade list of the greatest movies of all time.

Fortunately, "Spirited Away: Live on Stage" had an asset in Caird, who originated the long-running "Les Misérables" stage adaptation in London and now serves as honorary associate director of the Royal Shakespeare Company. When "Spirited Away: Live on Stage" premiered last March in Japan, it was able to immediately sidestep any concerns about doing Miyazaki's film justice with the release of several eye-catching images, showing what Caird and collaborators like puppetry designer Toby Olié had accomplished.

Starting April 23, animation distributor GKIDS and Ghibli Fest 2023 will make it possible for stateside moviegoers to finally see two different filmed performances of "Spirited Away: Live on Stage," starring Kanna Hashimoto and Mone Kamishiraishi in the double-cast lead role of Chihiro. The performances were shot during the production's initial run at Tokyo's historic Imperial Theatre in 2022.

Ahead of the North American theatrical release of "Spirited Away: Live on Stage," I had the pleasure of speaking with Caird about his impressions of Miyazaki upon meeting him, collaborating with Olié and other designers via Zoom, the challenge of bringing transformative characters like No-Face to life on stage, and directing Mari Natsuki, the original actress who voiced the bathhouse witch Yubaba and inspired her character design in animation.

Note: This interview has been lightly edited for clarity and brevity.