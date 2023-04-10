Star Wars: Visions Season 2 Trailer: Nine New Shorts Arrive On May 4

Animation is a medium, not a genre, as filmmaker Guillermo del Toro is fond of saying. Nothing about it ought to be considered inherently "less-than" in comparison to live-action. As passionate fans know, this tool allows innovative storytellers the ability to flex their muscles and come up with some of the most visually spectacular and tone-hopping tales that we could ever even dream of, freed from the sometimes suffocating constraints of more traditional movies or shows.

So for anyone who's felt a little burned out by recent "Star Wars" projects (raises hand), boy do we have the perfect cure for you. We knew that the second season of "Star Wars: Visions" would debut on Disney+ streaming on the heralded Star Wars Day, annually held on May 4. What we didn't know was just how mind-blowing the footage would be or how well certain established studios would adapt to the incredibly familiar world of "Star Wars." As it turns out, we needn't have doubted for a second.

Volume 2 of the critically acclaimed series looks to be just as distinctive and exciting as the first, led by Aardman Animations (aka the studio behind the beloved "Wallace & Gromit" stop-motion animated shorts) and a colorful bunch of other studios from around the world. Writers and directors on season 2 of "Star Wars: Visions" include Rodrigo Blaas (El Guiri Studios), Paul Young (Cartoon Saloon), Gabriel Osorio (Punkrobot), Magdalena Osinska (Aardman), Hyeong Geun Park (Studio Mir), Julien Chheng (Studio La Cachette), Ishan Shukla (88 Pictures), LeAndre Thomas (D'art Shtajio) and Justin Ridge (Lucasfilm), and Nadia Darries and Daniel Clarke (Triggerfish).

"Star Wars: Visions" will debut on Disney+ May 4, 2023.