Star Wars: Visions Season 2 Arrives In May With Nine New Animated Shorts From Aardman And More

Haven't yet had your fill of "Star Wars" on the small screen? Well, you're in luck. Today brings some very good news about one of the best-ever additions to the popular space-faring franchise.

"Star Wars: Visions," the anime anthology series that filled in the gaps between the movies and shows with some of the most refreshingly original and exciting stories the property has ever seen, is coming back just in time for the geekiest "Star Wars"-themed holiday of them all. Oh, and the new season is bringing along some incredibly intriguing talent that should please just about any fan of animation out there, too. If "Star Wars" fatigue is a real thing, well, luckily nobody ever informed the sprawling creative team behind "Visions" about it.

Disney+ and Lucasfilm announced that season 2 of "Star Wars: Visions" (referred to as the second volume, because that always sounds cooler) will premiere on Disney+ streaming on "Star Wars Day" — May 4, 2023. But wait, there's more! Remember how the first season employed the talents of various Japanese and other anime studios to bring their own unique sense of style and aesthetics to the familiar galaxy far, far away? Well, volume 2 is set to expand on those efforts and include a truly global perspective, featuring nine new shorts from nine different studios worldwide.

Perhaps most intriguing one of them all, however, is the involvement of the UK's Aardman Animations. That's right, folks. The creators behind the lovable clay-mation movies and shorts "Wallace & Gromit" are about to stick their hands in the "Star Wars" pie. Read on for all the details!