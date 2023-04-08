Disney Confirms Star Wars: Return Of The Jedi Is Coming Back To Theaters For Its 40th Anniversary

Directed by the late Richard Marquand, "Return of the Jedi" is a classic by association. As the conclusion to a beloved film series, it was always going to be remembered for better or worse. It's generally well-liked, but it's also the most offbeat and the least cohesive of the original trilogy.

The trademark alien puppetry of "Star Wars" took center stage in "Return of the Jedi." The film's first act is about rescuing Han Solo (Harrison Ford) from alien crime boss Jabba the Hutt, an enormous slug monster portrayed via a multi-man puppet team. Jabba's palace is home to all sorts of strange-looking creatures, echoing the Mos Eisley Cantina from the original film. Then there's the Ewoks, the small, furry inhabitants of Endor. Portrayed by dwarves and child actors wearing make-up, the critters are the most lambasted part of "Return of the Jedi."

Contrasting the pulpy first act and goofiness of the Ewoks, "Return of the Jedi" is also the most emotional of the original "Star Wars" trilogy. Luke and Vader's last duel has genuine pathos — our hero is fighting to save his own soul and his father's too. The villain of this story is Vader's master, Emperor Palpatine. Finally appearing in the flesh for the first time, he's played by an unrecognizable Ian McDiarmid, who relishes his role and has gone on to be the best part of many "Star Wars" films.

"Return of the Jedi" isn't a perfect movie, but seeing it on opening night in 1983 must've been an unforgettable experience. Now, a new generation has a chance to see it on the big screen as well.