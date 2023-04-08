Disney Confirms Star Wars: Return Of The Jedi Is Coming Back To Theaters For Its 40th Anniversary
During a retrospective panel at Star Wars Celebration 2023 in London, Disney confirmed that "Return of the Jedi," the finale to the original "Star Wars" trilogy, will be returning to theaters for a limited run.
In the U.S., "Return of the Jedi" will play in theaters from April 28 to May 4 (aka Star Wars Day). The U.K. will enjoy a slightly shorter run from April 28 to May 1. This theatrical rerelease, which commemorates the 40th anniversary of the film's original debut, was rumored earlier this year after the Dolby website listed the film as being available in theaters in late April.
It's likely that the 1997 Special Edition of "Return of the Jedi" will be the one screened; at 2017's Star Wars Celebration, Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy indicated there was no intention of restoring the original theatrical cuts. Out of respect for director George Lucas, who was responsible for the tinkering in the Special Editions, Kennedy said, "I wouldn't touch those, are you kidding me? Those will always remain his."
A fresh new poster for Return of the Jedi's return
The announcement of "Return of the Jedi" returning to theaters was accompanied by a new poster designed by Matt Ferguson. The artist has previously designed posters for "Star Wars," including one for the 40th anniversary of "The Empire Strikes Back."
In a statement shared by StarWars.com, Ferguson spoke about his artistic choices for this poster, which reflects the film's third act: Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) meeting his father Darth Vader (James Earl Jones/David Prowse) in battle while the Rebel forces try to defeat the Empire on (and in orbit of) the small forest moon Endor. Ferguson explained that he wanted the poster to reflect the core of the film; good overcoming evil and Luke pulling Vader from the dark.
"'Return of the Jedi' is very much the triumph of Luke and the Rebels, so I wanted to have more of the warmer colors coming back into the art [...] The artwork should tell a story, so for me it only made sense to give over the composition to those two characters. Will Luke be turned? Is Vader going to overcome the darkness? It's all about the pull between good and evil."
Revisiting a classic
Directed by the late Richard Marquand, "Return of the Jedi" is a classic by association. As the conclusion to a beloved film series, it was always going to be remembered for better or worse. It's generally well-liked, but it's also the most offbeat and the least cohesive of the original trilogy.
The trademark alien puppetry of "Star Wars" took center stage in "Return of the Jedi." The film's first act is about rescuing Han Solo (Harrison Ford) from alien crime boss Jabba the Hutt, an enormous slug monster portrayed via a multi-man puppet team. Jabba's palace is home to all sorts of strange-looking creatures, echoing the Mos Eisley Cantina from the original film. Then there's the Ewoks, the small, furry inhabitants of Endor. Portrayed by dwarves and child actors wearing make-up, the critters are the most lambasted part of "Return of the Jedi."
Contrasting the pulpy first act and goofiness of the Ewoks, "Return of the Jedi" is also the most emotional of the original "Star Wars" trilogy. Luke and Vader's last duel has genuine pathos — our hero is fighting to save his own soul and his father's too. The villain of this story is Vader's master, Emperor Palpatine. Finally appearing in the flesh for the first time, he's played by an unrecognizable Ian McDiarmid, who relishes his role and has gone on to be the best part of many "Star Wars" films.
"Return of the Jedi" isn't a perfect movie, but seeing it on opening night in 1983 must've been an unforgettable experience. Now, a new generation has a chance to see it on the big screen as well.