James Gunn Explains Why 'Superhero Fatigue' Isn't Really Superhero Fatigue

James Gunn is acutely aware that superhero movies might not hold the same broad appeal they did only a couple of years ago. The filmmaker, who is now the co-chair of Warner Bros.' newly revamped DC Studios along with producer Peter Safran, is set to spearhead the creative direction of the company's film slate. However, due to the recent box office disappointments of both Marvel and DC properties, Gunn's got a lot of pressure to resurrect what may be a dying genre.

Superheroes have been going strong for more than a decade. Marvel Studios has turned the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) into a cultural juggernaut, releasing some of the highest-grossing films of all time and popularizing the concept of a shared series of spin-off films. Though not as critically successful, DC Films has also pulled in big box office numbers over the years, forming its own universe previously known as the DC Extended Universe.

Considering both Warner Bros.' "The Batman" (which is unaffiliated with the DCEU) and every MCU film released in 2022 were among the top 10 highest-grossing films of that year, it might be too early to herald the end of the superhero movie. Still, the under-performance of Marvel's "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" doesn't fare too well for the longevity of the studio's post-"Avengers: Endgame" story plan. Coupled with the back-to-back financial losses of DC's "Black Adam" and "Shazam! Fury of the Gods," it seems superhero cinema at large could stand to shake things up.