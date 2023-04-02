The Super Mario Bros. Movie Early Buzz: Easter Eggs Cooking In A Shallow Pan

Those who attended the "Super Mario Bros. Movie" screening ranged from movie critics to video game critics to simple fans of Mario. One in the former category was Fandango Managing Editor Erik Davis, who called it "the ultimate love letter to every era of Mario."

Wahoo! #TheSuperMarioBrosMovie is the ultimate love letter to every era of Mario. Loved the humor & especially Jack Black's Bowser. I felt the same way watching the movie as I do playing the games. It's just joyful. Also, stay for the credits! pic.twitter.com/ZcKn17E3PO — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) April 2, 2023

The positive buzz doesn't end there.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie was awesome. Teared up from hype more than once. The music is the star of the show. Nintendo fans are gonna be obsessed. I'm not sure ANY movie in history has ever had THIS MANY easter eggs. AND GOOD ONES! pic.twitter.com/CxvDvPzTnQ — Tim Gettys (@TimGettys) April 2, 2023

The Super Mario Bros movie is an utterly delightful thrill ride that is as joyful as it is magical. It's a movie that is for Mario fans first, and despite a somewhat shallow narrative, is a blast. Nearly moved me to tears seeing Mario realized so beautifully 🥹#SuperMarioMovie — André (@AndreSegers) April 2, 2023

Can't stop smiling after watching the #SuperMarioBrosMovie premiere! It's everything I hoped for and more. We'll have a vlog and a special podcast out next week! — Krysta Yang (@breath0air) April 2, 2023

#SuperMarioBrosMovie

is NOT great. That being said it's PERFECT. I haven't felt like this for an animated movie since THE 2014 LEGO MOVIE . Stunning animation, and music by Brian Tyler. It's gonna be BIG. Give me the Cinematic Universe! 10/10 pic.twitter.com/D6cqjLBOHJ — deo.🎬 (@frickyuu) April 2, 2023

#SuperMarioBrosMovie REVIEW: HILARIOUS & MAGICAL DELIGHT. A charming adventure with the Nintendo plumbing duo, full of FUN cameos that'll drain your warp pipes. This isn't just another video game movie, it's one of the BEST family films ever! A fitting end setting up what's next pic.twitter.com/X8hRkznjqj — Atom (@theatomreview) April 2, 2023

Not everyone is totally enamored with the movie, though.

The #SuperMarioMovie: I really wanted to like it but I did not. A few solid scenes capture the spirit of the game but mostly it's an overly goofy, bare-bones plot, filled w/ bad jokes & worse song choices. It looks great but I was more bored & annoyed than entertained. pic.twitter.com/D3CnNvbaaN — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) April 2, 2023

The #SuperMarioBrosMovie is a VERY FUN ride, filled with references & Easter Eggs. Unfortunatley, while there's LOTS of cool "stuff" in here, it's thin & formulaic narratively. Also, not enough screentime with Mario & Luigi together. Fans will have a good time. #SuperMarioMovie pic.twitter.com/d0k7SaODhT — Dave Lee (@daveleedwnundr) April 2, 2023

#SuperMarioBrosMovie's embargo is up. The Mario worlds are brought to life with top-notch animation and energetic action that will delight kids and fans. Full of loving Easter eggs and cameos. That said, it's a Mario movie made by illumination and I'll leave it at that. pic.twitter.com/95Sh1gjI6o — Rendy Jones (@rendy_jones) April 2, 2023

Illumination's other films include the "Despicable Me" franchise (and by extension its execrable spin-off, "Minions"), "The Secret Life of Pets," "Sing," and Dr. Seuss adaptations "The Lorax" and "The Grinch." Aside from "Despicable Me," the studio has never been a critical favorite.

Of course, it's important to take these reactions, positive or negative, with a grain of salt. As is typical with preview screenings, the audience was weighted towards people already invested in seeing "The Super Mario Bros. Movie," and therefore more likely to rave about it. The anticipation of being among the first to see a movie, and being surrounded by fans, can also cast a rosy glow. Case-in-point: early buzz for last year's "Black Adam" was highly positive, yet when the film was widely released, the response was much more mixed.

Fortunately, you won't have to wait long to make your own judgment. "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" will open in theaters in the United States on April 5, 2023, followed by a Japanese release on April 28. Here's the official synopsis: