The Super Mario Bros. Movie Trailer: Behold Chris Pratt's Mario In Nintendo's New Animated Film

In the previous trailer, Mario appeared in an arena to fight Donkey Kong (Seth Rogen) and wasn't doing a great job of it. The poor guy got squashed by the ape in front of Peach! How embarrassing.

We're going to see some Mario Kart-style racing in the film (and a whole lot of vehicles), with at least part of it happening across the Rainbow Road. It looks like this movie is full of everything players have been enjoying for years like Bob-ombs, Goombas, Dry Bones, Cheep Cheeps, and Yoshis. Mario doesn't seem to be very good at the skills we players have been perfecting for decades, but hey, these are just the trailers.

The film is directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic (collaborators on "Teen Titans Go! To the Movies"). It was written by Matthew Fogel ("The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part," "Minions: The Rise of Gru"). It's produced by Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri and Nintendo's Shigeru Miyamoto and is co-financed by Universal Pictures and Nintendo.

The cast of "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" also includes Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek, Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike, Khary Payton as the Penguin King, and Eric Bauza in an as-yet-undisclosed role.

"The Super Mario Bros. Movie" will hit theaters on April 5, 2023. Let's-a go!