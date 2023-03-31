Michelle Rodriguez Turned Down Avatar Sequels Because She's Done Coming Back From The Dead

Now, we don't know what the residual details are like for any of the actors in James Cameron's "Avatar" films, but considering both movies are currently in the top 5 highest-grossing films in history, everyone on screen is likely getting a pretty nice payday for their participation. Getting to appear in any of the "Avatar" films would be a dream come true for plenty of folks, but Michelle Rodriguez — who played combat pilot Trudy Chacón in the first film — has no interest in returning to the beautiful world of Pandora. In case you've forgotten, Chacón was a sympathetic figure to the Na'vi in "Avatar," and ends up sacrificing herself during an extremely emotional moment in the final battle to help save the extraterrestrial humanoids of the moon jungle.

In most movies, death marks the end of a character's journey, but James Cameron doesn't limit his storytelling with silly constraints like mortality. As we've already seen with Stephen Lang's character Colonel Miles Quaritch, reincarnation is possible in the world of "Avatar." While the mortal body can be destroyed, memories and brain functions can be transferred to a new body, so theoretically, anyone in the "Avatar" world can make a return. However, during an interview with Vanity Fair ahead of the release of Rodriguez's new movie, "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves," she stood firm that Trudy Chacón won't be one of them ... despite pleas from Cameron himself.