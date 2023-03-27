John Boyega Says Attack The Block 2's Grown-Up Moses Is 'Pretty Darn Bloody Frickin' Dope'

While there are few plot details available about the sequel at this point, Boyega has previously said that it'll return to a version of South London that's become gentrified in the years since we last saw the "Attack the Block" crew. "We go back and look at the locations where we shot the first movie — once dodgy areas — and we find that it's all gleaming, high-end apartments, and Starbucks," he told Deadline last year. His interview with Total Film seems to confirm that the movie will be fully London-based, as he tells the outlet he's "always wanted the opportunity to come back to London and shoot something big."

In the years since "Attack The Block," Boyega's film career has exploded, starting with a star-making turn in the new "Star Wars" trilogy that was nonetheless unpleasant for the actor after he became the target of racist backlash. Boyega has also appeared in epic movies like "Pacific Rim: Uprising" and "The Woman King," and smaller, acclaimed films like "Detroit" and Steve McQueen's "Small Axe" anthology. Still, the actor tells Total Film the role of Moses was special to him. "I was appreciative of the opportunity, but also excited about being introduced to this other way of making art," he told the outlet. "I'd never been a film actor before. Never been on camera."

It's great to hear that Moses is still frickin' dope after all these years, just like Boyega himself. We can't wait to see Moses back in action in "Attack The Block 2." The film has not announced its release date as of publication time.