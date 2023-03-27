The Major Differences Between The Two All Quiet On The Western Front Films

The following contains spoilers for "All Quiet on the Western Front."

The biggest difference between the two theatrical versions of "All Quiet on the Western Front" is the specific perspective they bring to the story of German soldier Paul Bäumer and his friends and fellow enlistees during World War I. There have actually been three adaptations of Erich Maria Remarque's 1929 novel, "All Quiet on the Western Front," but one was a TV movie. The original 1930 theatrical version was the first literary adaptation to win Best Picture and the first film to ever win both that category and Best Director at the 3rd Academy Awards.

Now, over nine decades later, the most recent Netflix adaptation of "All Quiet on the Western Front" has joined the ranks of "Parasite," "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon," and "Fanny and Alexander" to become one of four foreign-language films with the most wins in Oscar history. It nabbed Best International Feature, Best Cinematography, Best Original Score, and Best Production Design at this year's 95th Academy Awards.

The 1930 version of "All Quiet on the Western Front" was an English-language American film, released near the outset of the Great Depression, just 11 years after World War I ended. With the war fresh in mind and its shell-shocked survivors, many born in the 19th century, now making up what came to be known as the Lost Generation (the last of whom died in 2018), it's not surprising that the film would begin with the disclaimer that it is "neither an accusation nor a confession, and least of all an adventure," but rather a story of lives "destroyed by the war."

While in some ways the new Netflix adaptation remains in conversation with the original film across the decades, it's a homegrown German production with a much greater distance of time and history separating it from the war.