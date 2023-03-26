Disney's Peter Pan & Wendy Completely Rewrites Tiger Lily, Ditching The Racist Stereotypes

The numerous live-action Disney remakes released over the last decade have been pretty hit-or-miss, with most of them being forgettable at best (and "The Lion King" at worst). The Disney classics are classic in part because of their incredible animation, and trying to make that magic work in live-action can be truly challenging.

The other big challenge with adapting some of Disney's earlier films is that they're often, well, pretty racist. The 1953 film "Peter Pan," based on the plays "Peter Pan; or, the Boy Who Wouldn't Grow Up" and "Peter Pan & Wendy" by J.M. Barrie, features an extended sequence where the Lost Boys of Neverland encounter a tribe of Indigenous people, who sing a song about "What Makes the Red Man Red." Almost every racist stereotype about Indigenous people is present, reducing them to caricatures who smoke peace pipes and threaten to burn the Lost Boys. The only one who helps the child heroes is Tiger Lily, the chief's daughter, and she's pretty one-dimensional too.

Thankfully, director David Lowery ("The Green Knight") and Toby Halbrooks, his co-writer on Disney's upcoming live-action "Peter Pan & Wendy," were able to do something a little different with Tiger Lily. Instead of quietly removing the character from the story, they expanded her role in the hopes of replacing racist stereotypes with authentic Indigenous representation. In an interview in the latest issue of Total Film magazine, Lowery explained how Tiger Lily has been completely rewritten in this latest version of the Peter Pan story.