The Decision Behind This Character Death In John Wick: Chapter 4 Wasn't An Easy One [Exclusive]

This post contains spoilers for "John Wick: Chapter 4."

Everyone who loves film and television was shocked and saddened by the passing of the great character actor Lance Reddick at the far too young age of 60. This was just a week before the release of "John Wick: Chapter 4," in which Reddick returned as the Continental concierge Charon.

As well as closing the book on John Wick's story, "Chapter 4" also marks the end for Charon, who is ruthlessly killed by Bill Skarsgård's Marquis de Gamont in the first act. Obviously, the filmmakers had no idea that the actor himself would die so soon before the film's release, but there is an added poignancy and heartbreak both to Charon's death scene and how the other characters speak about him after he's gone. Ian McShane's Winston simply places the word "Friend" on his tombstone, and we can feel the weight of that. It's such an impactful loss that I think it actually overshadows John Wick's presumed death at the end of the movie. An unintended effect, due to far more important real life matters.

Even if screenwriters Michael Finch and Shay Hatten and director Chad Stahelski couldn't have predicted how meaningful this story development would have been, they were on the right mark when it came to shaping the dramatic stakes of "John Wick: Chapter 4." Charon's death would still be a blow within the story and world these four films have explored, and they knew the only character we would have felt that great of a loss for had to be embodied by Lance Reddick.