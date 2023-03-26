The Succession Season 4 Premiere Puts Logan Roy In Uncharted Territory

This piece contains spoilers for the "Succession" season 4 premiere.

"I've never seen Logan get f***ed once," declared Tom Wambsgans (Matthew Macfadyen) last season on "Succession." The Roy family patriarch has a talent for pulling victory from the jaws of defeat. Just look at the season 3 finale, "All The Bells Say." The episode built up to the Roy siblings, Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Shiv (Sarah Snook), and Roman (Kieran Culkin), finally uniting and standing up to Logan after he decided to sell off Waystar Royco, their family company and birthright, to tech CEO Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård).

It looked like the siblings might finally get one over on their abusive father. But then, at the last minute, it turned out that, thanks to a tip-off by Tom, Logan had reached out to their mother Caroline (Harriet Walter) and gotten their divorce settlement rewritten to remove the siblings' veto power over the merger. A flabbergasted Shiv declared, "We just walked in on Mom and Dad f***ing us."

Season 4 begins with "The Munsters," set months after that finale. Logan isn't on speaking terms with his kids. Echoing the pilot, it's his birthday, but Connor (Alan Ruck) is the only one of his kids attending this time. However, the Roy children soon find themselves in conflict with their father again and prove Logan's unf***able reputation may not be so ironclad.