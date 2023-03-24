John Wick: Chapter 4 Writers Explain Why That Church Scene Is So Important [Exclusive]

This post contains major spoilers for "John Wick: Chapter 4."

"John Wick: Chapter 4" might just be the wildest and highest-octane film in the entire "John Wick" series, and with good reason. The fourth entry holds the honor of (supposedly) being the last in the saga. That means it not only has to supply all of the action that audiences have come to expect, it also has to tie up the character arc of John Wick himself. Amongst all the chaos and carnage, there needs to be an emotional center and a reminder of the reason why Mr. Wick is killing all of these people in the first place. That's why that scene in the church between John and Caine is so important, as screenwriters Shay Hatten and Michael Finch explain in an exclusive interview with /Film's Vanessa Armstrong.

Caine, played by martial arts legend Donnie Yen, is a vital addition to the "John Wick" universe. Not only does the blind assassin get to show off Yen's masterful Wing Chun skills, the character also provides a mirror to John as someone who similarly longs to leave the criminal underworld, but is tied back by familial retribution. In contrast to John Wick's lonely life, however, Caine has a daughter who's still alive; he's fighting for her protection, not just for vengeance. It's a juxtaposition that highlights the emptiness of John's violence, while also showing sympathy for both characters' motivations.