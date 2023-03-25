John Wick: Chapter 4 Writers Say There's A Difference Between 'John' And 'John Wick' [Exclusive]

This post contains spoilers for "John Wick: Chapter 4."

John Wick is known by his enemies as "Baba Yaga," the man who you send to kill the Boogeyman. Others call him "Mr. Wick," giving a title to his position as a professional hitman. All he really wants to be known as, though, is simply "John," detached from the world of crime that he seems forever tethered to. "John Wick: Chapter 4" finally gives the character a chance to embrace that moniker, giving closure to his long journey to shed himself of his past.

"John Wick: Chapter 4" ends with Wick's allies Winston and the Bowery King (Ian McShane and Laurence Fishburne respectfully), looking over the grave of John Wick to pay their respects and give a final goodbye. In an interview with /Film's Vanessa Armstrong, screenwriters Michael Finch and Shay Hatten suggest that this isn't as sad as it looks, as the death of John Wick means that the man who was bound to the criminal underworld and all of its sins can finally move on from that life. It's purposefully ambiguous as to whether or not he actually died, but it doesn't matter. "John Wick" as we know him is gone, dropping his surname and adding it to his tombstone to become an anonymous "John" in either death or a completely new life.