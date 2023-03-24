Robert Pattinson And Robert Downey Jr. To Star In Comedic Serial Killer Thriller For Adam McKay, Which Sounds About Right

Stop me if you've heard this one before. Director Adam McKay is recruiting some of the biggest names in the business for his next movie, which will be both a comedy and a slice of political satire. The filmmaker once made his mark with all-out comedies (though, admittedly, some of them had a sizeable social-commentary bite) like "Anchorman," "Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby," and "The Big Short." Now, he's apparently picking up where he left off with the Dick Cheney biopic "Vice" and his most recent Trump-era takedown, "Don't Look Up."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, McKay is lining up his next film that's being described as a "part serial killer thriller, part comedy." And get this — a large number of bona fide movie stars are lining up to join. At this point, "The Batman" actor Robert Pattinson, Marvel star Robert Downey Jr., the unparalleled Amy Adams (a familiar actor for McKay, having starred in "Vice"), Forest Whitaker, and Danielle Deadwyler are all currently attached to "Average Height, Average Build." Written and directed by McKay, the film will center on a serial killer attempting to sway politicians and lobbyists into passing legislation that will make killing slightly less difficult.

Seriously. As wild as that might sound, this feels right up the alley of the filmmaker who only just made an entire movie about the world's populace ignoring the catastrophic threat of an impending asteroid. Reality, as we should all know by now, is hardly any stranger than fiction, folks!