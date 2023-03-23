Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story Trailer: The Bridgerton Prequel Fights For Love

While Rosheuvel will reprise her role as the wig-loving regent in "Queen Charlotte," the spotlight largely belongs to India Amarteifio ("Sex Education"), who steps into the role of a younger — but no less headstrong — Charlotte. The series will follow the first years of her reluctant marriage to George (played in the series by Corey Mylchreest). As most "Bridgerton" fans already know, Charlotte and George's union is eventually a blissful one. Though the chemistry was always there for this couple, things were definitely rocky at the beginning of their reign.

It wouldn't be a "Bridgerton" story without a carriage-load of drama to keep our pulses racing, and "Queen Charlotte" teases conflict from all sides. Charlotte will face pressure from George's mother, Princess Augusta (Michelle Fairley), and will find herself shut out of the King's affairs. Both Charlotte and George will have to fight for their happy ending, and in a rapidly changing England, it's not going to be easy.

Fortunately, Charlotte will find allies as well, in the form of another scene stealer, Lady Agatha Danbury (here portrayed by Arsema Thomas), as well as her right-hand man, Brimsley (Sam Clemmett). Hugh Sachs will also return as "present day" Brimsley. Freddie Dennis ("The Nevers"), Richard Cunningham ("The Witcher"), Tunji Kasim ("Nancy Drew"), Rob Maloney ("Casualty"), and Cyril Nri ("Cucumber") also star.

"Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story" hits Netflix on May 4, 2023.