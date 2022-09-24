Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story Clip: Charlotte Attempts A Daring Escape

"Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story" is set to trace the early exploits of the regal but nosy queen who commands the court in "Bridgerton." In the flagship series, she's played by Golda Rosheuvel, but the limited series prequel sees India Amarteifio ("Sex Education") take on the role. The first clip shows the future queen trying to escape an arranged marriage by climbing over a flower-covered brick wall, only to discover that the man she's recruited to help lift her is in fact her husband-to-be.

"The Sandman" actor Corey Mylchreest plays King George in the clip, and while it's not exactly a bodice-ripping scenario, the scene does include the signature wry charm and sense of rebellion that makes "Bridgerton" at its best feel like a fun mix between "Gossip Girl" and Jane Austen-lite. If we're judging a couple by its meet cute, this one's just alright, but the show will certainly have time to delve into the details and build up the chemistry between this pair across its episodes.

Perhaps the most notable part of this clip is just how well-cast Amarteifio is as a young Queen Charlotte. The character comes across as a bit eccentric, just like the older queen we know, but she doesn't seem quite so closed off. She's matter of fact when she tells George her betrothed is "clearly a beast or a troll," and the way she declares herself a "lady in distress" makes it clear that she won't be a meek or overly-traditional heroine. Something tells me young Queen Charlotte would've gotten along with expectation-defying Eloise (Claudia Jessie).

"Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story" will debut on Netflix in 2023.