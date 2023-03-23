Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Trailer: Critics Adore This Fantasy Adventure

Look, Paramount really wants you to check out "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves." The studio is banking hard on turning the pater familias of tabletop fantasy role-playing games into a lucrative multimedia property with this film, complete with potential sequels and multiple streaming series (both scripted and unscripted). Luckily for them, the early word of mouth is "Honor Among Thieves" is actually quite excellent. As in, so much so I might even be okay with it spawning an entire multiverse of "D&D" projects, as exhausted as I imagine we are all of every franchise being turned into a cinematic multiverse these days.

Taking advantage of the film's premiere at South by Southwest (SXSW) earlier this month, Paramount has dropped a final "Honor Among Thieves" trailer full of glowing critic pull quotes. That includes one from /Film's own Jacob Hall, heralding Chris Pine's performance as a "sarcastic-but-wounded" bard in the fantasy adventure as "perhaps the most Chris Pine a Chris Pine performance has been in a long time." We also get another taste of the movie's approach to comedy which, true to Pine's word, forgoes tired Marvel Cinematic Universe-style snark or meta jokes in favor of earnest, heartfelt silliness (the same kind that fuels the most enjoyable "D&D" campaigns in real life).