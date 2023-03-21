The Lord Of The Rings: The Return Of The King's Extended Edition Trekking Back To Theaters For 20th Anniversary - Here's Why You Should Go

Polish up that ring you've been keeping secret and safe because Fathom Events and Warner Bros. Pictures are re-releasing the extended edition of "The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King" in theaters for a limited time to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the film, according to Deadline. I'll just pause here for a second to let you digest how old that makes you.

The 2003 film, the third in the trilogy based on the works of author J.R.R. Tolkien, was directed by Peter Jackson from a script from Jackson, Fran Walsh, and Philippa Boyens. It starred Elijah Wood as Frodo, Ian McKellen as Gandalf, Sean Astin as Samwise, Cate Blanchett as Galadriel, Viggo Mortensen as Aragorn, Billy Boyd as Pippin, Dominic Monaghan as Merry, John Rhys-Davies as Gimli, Orlando Bloom as Legolas, and Andy Serkis as Sméagol/Gollum. It won an Academy Award for Best Picture, as well as 10 others that year, tying with "Titanic" and "Ben-Hur" for the all-time record.

"The Return of the King" completes one of the best-loved film trilogies of all time, and with the Amazon series "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" coming back in the near future with season 2 (and likely more movies on the way), it's time to do a rewatch of the first films at home (they're streaming on HBO Max), with the final celebration of seeing the conclusion on the big screen once again.