The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 5 Trailer: Midge Aims For The Spotlight In The Final Season

The new trailer also hints at a major change for Midge's parents, as they lament their bad luck after a quick shot of what looks to be their burned-out apartment complex. No doubt there's a complicated, comical story behind the fire, but it's still a bummer to see the incomparable Tony Shalhoub and Marin Hinkle potentially displaced. Abe (Shaloub) isn't too happy about whatever's going on either, at one point ranting that "not one person who's ever accomplished anything of worth in life has ever been happy." Thanks for the encouragement, Abe.

All in all, this trailer doesn't tell us much about what to expect from the final season of the show that was once an Emmy darling and the veritable talk of the town. Midge at one point seems to have a writer's room or similarly structured business, which feels like a step up, but it's all a bit "follow your dreams" generic to the point that I'm curious about what the trailer might be leaving out. Or maybe it just feels off because it doesn't actually include a snippet (with audible dialogue, at least) of the comedian performing stand-up, which has always been at the heart of the show. Regardless, we'll see how it all shakes out when "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" returns for its fifth and final season on Prime Video on April 14, 2023.