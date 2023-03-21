Rabbit Hole Star Kiefer Sutherland On The Thriller's Twists And Unexpected Comedy [Exclusive Interview]

How much did you know about your character, John Weir, when you signed on? Because, for the audience, surprising things are revealed to you about him as the show goes on.

[Co-showrunners John Requa and Glenn Ficarra] had phoned me and we had talked about the idea they had for the show, and they referenced films like "The Parallax View," "Three Days of the Condor," "Marathon Man," and "The Fugitive," all of which I loved watching growing up. Thrillers was the genre that I loved as a moviegoer.

They described John Weir as being an expert in deception, that he wasn't a clean guy, he wasn't perfect — he was an espionage operative in Wall Street, and he was manipulating one company out of millions of dollars to provide that cash flow for a company that he was working for. So he wasn't an angel, but that the tables would be turned on him and that he would go from the hunter to the hunted in a matter of moments and literally be running for his life.

Well, immediately, I find that interesting, because any time a character is going to go through a dynamic 180-degree shift, they become vulnerable and you see them go from very confident and in control to very weak and desperate. Something becomes very relatable in that person, because whether we've gone through a moment like that or not, we've all felt it on a very private level. It could be in high school asking the girl out on a date and getting shut down — you walked up with all the bravado in the world and you just get crushed. So I think we inherently know what that feels like.

In the context of this thriller, obviously everything is squared, right? It's just that much more. But I think on a real personal human level, I think we all understand what it is like to be that vulnerable. And I think that lets an audience into a character. So we talked in broad strokes about what that character was and what he would be. What I wasn't counting on between that conversation and when I ultimately got a script was the level of humor.