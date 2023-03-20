We're Giving Away Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 1 On Blu-Ray - Here's How To Win

The first seasons of "Star Trek" shows are notoriously rocky, with some fans warning their friends to just "start with season 2" in the more extreme cases (looking at you, "Star Trek: The Next Generation"). "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds," on the other hand, had a totally knockout premiere run. Even my favorite "Star Trek" series, "Deep Space Nine," struggled with a hit-or-miss first season that floundered on occasion, but every single episode of "Strange New Worlds" is a bonafide banger (you can read our review here!). Sure, they only have 10 episodes as compared to the serialized network shows, which had 26, but batting 100 is still no small feat.

"Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" follows Captain Pike (Anson Mount) and the crew of the original U.S.S. Enterprise, in the time before Captain Kirk took command. There are updated, younger versions of many of our favorite characters from the original series, including Ethan Peck's Spock, Celia Rose-Gooding's Uhura, and more. We were also introduced to a bunch of great new crew members like Ortegas (Melissa Navia) and Hemmer (Bruce Horak), creating a crew that's a blast to zoom around the galaxy with. "Strange New Worlds" is like a "Star Trek" hangout show, and now you can have the chance to hang out with the crew of the Enterprise for free — because /Film is giving away five "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" Blu-rays to celebrate the show's home media release on March 21, 2023.

Fans in Southern California can celebrate in style at a special trivia night at Scum and Villainy Cantina in Hollywood on March 24 at 6:30 p.m. PST, complete with "Trek"-themed food, drinks, a Q&A with host and "Star Trek" series advisor Dr. Erin Macdonald, and prizes!