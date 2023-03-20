We're Giving Away Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 1 On Blu-Ray - Here's How To Win
The first seasons of "Star Trek" shows are notoriously rocky, with some fans warning their friends to just "start with season 2" in the more extreme cases (looking at you, "Star Trek: The Next Generation"). "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds," on the other hand, had a totally knockout premiere run. Even my favorite "Star Trek" series, "Deep Space Nine," struggled with a hit-or-miss first season that floundered on occasion, but every single episode of "Strange New Worlds" is a bonafide banger (you can read our review here!). Sure, they only have 10 episodes as compared to the serialized network shows, which had 26, but batting 100 is still no small feat.
"Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" follows Captain Pike (Anson Mount) and the crew of the original U.S.S. Enterprise, in the time before Captain Kirk took command. There are updated, younger versions of many of our favorite characters from the original series, including Ethan Peck's Spock, Celia Rose-Gooding's Uhura, and more. We were also introduced to a bunch of great new crew members like Ortegas (Melissa Navia) and Hemmer (Bruce Horak), creating a crew that's a blast to zoom around the galaxy with. "Strange New Worlds" is like a "Star Trek" hangout show, and now you can have the chance to hang out with the crew of the Enterprise for free — because /Film is giving away five "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" Blu-rays to celebrate the show's home media release on March 21, 2023.
Fans in Southern California can celebrate in style at a special trivia night at Scum and Villainy Cantina in Hollywood on March 24 at 6:30 p.m. PST, complete with "Trek"-themed food, drinks, a Q&A with host and "Star Trek" series advisor Dr. Erin Macdonald, and prizes!
Prizes and how to enter
To be eligible to win one of our five "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" season 1 Blu-ray copies, you need to be a resident of the United States. All you have to do to enter is follow both of the official Twitter accounts for /Film and our sister site Looper, and retweet the post included below.
🚨GIVEAWAY TIME! We're giving away Star Trek: #StrangeNewWorlds Blu-Rays to 5 lucky winners. All you have to do is follow BOTH @SlashFilm AND @Looper, and RT this tweet for a chance to win (details and rules below). @CBSHE pic.twitter.com/5pb7ykk9jQ
— /Film (@slashfilm) March 20, 2023
Here are all of the incredible special features on the season 1 Blu-ray, DVD, limited-edition Blu-ray steelbook, and 4K UHD steelbook releases:
- PIKE'S PEAK (Exclusive) — Anson Mount takes fans through his journey as Captain Christopher Pike in the first season of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds," providing a glimpse into his portrayal with intimate footage throughout the season.
- WORLD BUILDING — Led by production designer Jonathan Lee and his team, the season's production design utilized cutting-edge technology to create worlds prior to shoots, allowing the actors to fully immerse themselves into scenes rather than imagine the worlds around them in a green room. Through interviews with producers, cast and crew, fans will learn about the expertise involved in the development process and how the powerful technology was seamlessly integrated into the show.
- EXPLORING NEW WORLDS (Exclusive) — Fans will explore the storylines and characters that bring "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" to life with writers, cast and crew.
- COMMENTARY: Anson Mount & Akiva Goldsman — "Strange New Worlds" (Exclusive)
- DELETED SCENES (Exclusive)
- GAG REEL (Exclusive)
Make sure to enter for your chance to win a Blu-ray of the best first season of "Star Trek" ever, and stay tuned at /Film for more "Star Trek" coverage!