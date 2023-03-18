Shazam! Fury Of The Gods Faces A Grim $30 Million Opening Weekend

Friday's opening weekend box office projections for "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" are now looking overly optimistic. Though previously pegged for a $35-40 million opening weekend, which already would have been underwhelming, the latest numbers indicate a debut of around $30 million, according to The Hollywood Reporter. "Fury of the Gods" grossed $11.7 million on Friday, including the $3.4 million from Thursday previews. The first "Shazam!" movie grossed $53.5 million in its opening weekend, so this would be a major step down.

It would also be among the lowest openings for any movie in the DC Extended Universe, though mitigated somewhat by the fact that "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" is on the lower end of the budget scale (reports range from $100 million to $125 million, before marketing). The fairest comparison would probably be "Birds of Prey," which cost somewhere between $84 million and $100 million to produce (again, reports vary) and grossed $33 million over its opening weekend. That was back in early February 2020, when reports of the coronavirus pandemic were growing more prominent, but the U.S. hadn't yet begun to initiate lockdowns.

"Wonder Woman 1984" had the lowest opening weekend for a DCEU release, with $16.7 million. However, that movie released in December 2020 as part of early tentative efforts to get audiences back into theaters, and also had a day-and-date release on HBO Max. "The Suicide Squad" had a $26.2 million debut in August 2021 — but again, that was released simultaneously on HBO Max. If this estimate holds, then "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" will have the lowest opening weekend for any DCEU movie with an exclusive theatrical release.