The Big Door Prize: Release Date, Cast, And More

Apple TV+ is having success with charming dramedy of late. The Jason Segel and Harrison Ford-led "Shrinking" delighted audiences with its exploration of grief mixed with light-hearted comedy, and was just rewarded with a second-season renewal. Now, it looks like Tim Cook's streaming service is providing similarly heartfelt yet challenging fare in the form of "The Big Door Prize."

Based on M.O. Walsh's novel of the same name, the upcoming series will see Chris O'Dowd ("The IT Crowd," "Bridesmaids") lead an ensemble cast. O'Dowd plays school teacher Dusty, who's seemingly content with his life until a mysterious machine shows up in his small Louisiana town and begins to make everyone, including himself, question their life trajectory.

With an affable fellow like O'Dowd in the lead role, and coming from "Schitt's Creek" writer David West Read, you can imagine the wholesome energy this dramedy will provide. Read, who's also just been announced as having created another Apple TV+ comedy series starring Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey, has infused the sci-fi premise of "The Big Door Show" with his own brand of light comedy. And if you're intrigued by such a prospect, you can find all the information on "The Big Door Prize," its release date, who's in it, and who's running the show below.