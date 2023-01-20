What The Heck Does Someone's Life Potential Mean? The Big Door Prize Showrunner Won't Tell You

What if you could find out your life potential by feeding a few quarters to an arcade machine that magically appeared in your local convenience store? That's the premise of "The Big Door Prize," the series based on M.O. Walsh's book of the same name that comes from "Schitt's Creek" writer David West Read.

During the Television Critics Association winter press tour, Read, along with show stars Chris O'Dowd, Gabrielle Dennis, Josh Segarra, Sammy Fourlas, and Djouliet Amara, took to the stage to talk about the upcoming Apple TV+ series, which also dropped its first teaser trailer. And while the show is billed first as a comedy (and it is funny), it's also a character-driven series that will likely twist your heartstrings more than you were expecting.

"It's a comedy that has elements of drama and magic, and there's a slight eeriness to it around the edges," Read explained. "There's a slightly unsettling feeling to the show that creeps in over time because the idea of being told your potential itself is very aspirational at first, but reckoning with whether that's possible is slightly more unsettling. So we tried to match that with the overall tone of the show."