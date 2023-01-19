The Big Door Prize Trailer: What Is Your Potential?

What would you do if you could find out your life's true potential? That's the question plaguing the residents of a small town when a mysterious machine appears in the local general store, with the ability to reveal each person's true destiny. Based on the M.O. Walsh novel of the same name, "The Big Door Prize" sees the small town shaken up by the life-changing predictions of the strange 'Morpho Machine,' which scans their fingerprints and DNA before spitting out a tiny card that encapsulates their life purpose.

I'm not gonna lie — this sounds like a unilaterally terrible idea. First off, the concept of true potential is frighteningly vague all on its own. Is it a goal that each person can achieve but won't necessarily? Don't we already put enough pressure on ourselves without the universe weighing in? Also, the idea of everyone in the town being able to access their own potential adds even more terror to this: what if one person's purpose seems grander and more meaningful than your own? What if in pursuit of your purpose, you end up ruining your chance at success? What if the machine is simply lying? Or what if everyone does as I so obviously would and spends the rest of their lives anxiously contemplating all the worst possibilities to come?

All this bleak speculation aside, things can't be too horrific in "The Big Door Prize," because Apple TV+ has described the series as a heartwarming character driven-comedy! There's nothing quite so fascinating as a premise that could slot into a horror movie as easily as it could an uplifting comedy! As part of the Television Critics Association's 2023 Winter Press Tour, Apple TV+ has unveiled a first look a "The Big Door Prize," with a teaser trailer that you can check out below.