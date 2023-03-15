Woody Harrelson And Matthew McConaughey Reunite For An Apple TV+ Comedy Series In Which They Play Themselves

Fans of "True Detective" rejoice! The stars of the HBO show's first season are reuniting in an upcoming series and, this time, they're both flexing their funny bone. Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson are playing versions of themselves in a new Apple TV+ series.

The two actors have been friends in real life for years, and this new series will give fans an inside look into their dynamic. It is described as "a heartfelt odd couple love story revolving around the strange and beautiful bond between Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson," per The Hollywood Reporter. "Matthew and Woody's friendship is tested when their combined families attempt to live together on Matthew's ranch in Texas."

In addition to starring in the 10-episode series, both actors will also be credited as executive producers. The show doesn't have a title yet, but it promises to be a hilarious autofictional masterpiece with a similar vibe to "This Is the End" or "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent," two films where famous actors play comedic versions of themselves in fictional situations.

The show has been created by David West Read, who is best known for the wildly popular CBC comedy "Schitt's Creek." He also developed "Big Door Prize" — slated to premiere on Apple TV+ later this March — a sci-fi series with a comedic edge that's been adapted from M.O Walsh's book of the same name.