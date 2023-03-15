The Crown & Anchor Pub From Ted Lasso Is Up For Rent On Airbnb
"Ted Lasso" is truly one of the most beloved shows to come around in quite some time, and even though the show just might be calling it quits after the current third season, its legacy will live on for years to come. For super fans of the series, a unique opportunity has emerged as a select few will have the chance to stay at The Crown & Anchor Pub that was made famous by the Apple TV+ series. Yes, really.
As reported by People, "Ted Lasso" star Annette Badland will be on hand for the experience, which will be taking place in October through Airbnb. The actual pub is named The Prince's Head but, for all intents and purposes, it will be The Crown & Anchor during this trip that three groups of up to four people will get to experience. Badland promises that the pub will be "just as [fans have] seen it on the series." Badland also had the following to add:
"If they feel like reenacting scenes or watching the television or playing darts or doing a bit of karaoke maybe they can, and [playing] the pinball machines ... They're not separate in any way — they really are in the bar of the Crown & Anchor. And there might be biscuits."
A Ted Lesso fan's dream
Amazingly, this experience is going to cost just £11 in a nod to the number of plays in a pitch. So, what can these lucky few expect? Guests will have total access to the first floor of the pub, which consists of two bedrooms. There's also ample seating space to relax and play a game of chess or what have you. There will also be nods to the show with signs reading "FUTBOL IS LIFE," for example. Meanwhile, Badland feels complimented by the popularity that the show has brought to the establishment.
"It's such a compliment, and it grew outside when we were doing outdoor scenes — the amount of people who were milling around and watching us and saying hi and asking for a selfie. It just grew and grew exponentially. It's terrific, just a wonderful camaraderie."
Meanwhile, "Ted Lasso" season 3 is getting underway on Apple TV+ right now, and it looks like that will be the end of it for the main series. Though Jason Sudeikis did recently suggest that the "Lasso-verse" could expand in the future.
Those interested in trying to get in on the action can request a booking beginning March 21 at 1 p.m. ET via Airbnb. Believe!