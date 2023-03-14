Jackie Chan To Return To Hong Kong Action Cinema With New Police Story 2

Hong Kong's greatest star is making his grand return to the hit action/comedy franchise that first made his name. Decades after appearing in the "Police Story" movies and the subsequent sequels, spin-offs, and reboots (the last of which arrived in 2013, running the franchise's tally up to seven total movies), Jackie Chan and Nicholas Tse are returning for "New Police Story 2." Chan has commonly cited the original movies as featuring the best and most thrilling action scenes he's ever performed on camera in his decades of acting, so his announcement that he'll be returning for another sequel certainly speaks volumes.

Other than Tse's involvement both in front of and behind the camera as the director, there's been no word on what other actors may fill out the cast. Either way, the new film will have quite the uphill climb. The original movies starred multiple living legends, including Maggie Cheung in the original trilogy, the Academy Award-winning Michelle Yeoh in the 1992 sequel/spin-off "Supercop," and more. Chan, now 68 years old, will certainly have his work cut out for him in returning to a rebooted franchise almost two decades after its release. Still, it'd be incredibly silly to count the martial arts expert out after recently starring in films such as 2020's "Vanguard" and the Martin Campbell-directed "The Foreigner" in 2017.

There is no word just yet on a specific release date for "New Police Story 2," but more updates are sure to come in.