Jackie Chan's Police Story Trilogy Is Getting A 4K UHD Box Set
For the first time ever, Jackie Chan's "Police Story" trilogy is getting a 4K UHD box set. It's available for pre-order on Amazon's U.K. site, but the set is region free, meaning that you can watch it anywhere with the player you already have. The title will be released on September 26, 2022 and it retails for £65.35. The delivery fee is £11.55 if you're in the U.K., and they will ship internationally as well. This thriller of a trilogy set has some great special features (via CityOnFire), and includes "Police Story," directed by Jackie Chan from 1985, "Police Story 2," directed by Chan in 1988, and "Police Story 3: Supercop," directed by Stanley Tong in 1992, which also stars Michelle Yeoh ("Everything Everywhere All at Once").
The 4K UHD release comes to us from Eureka Classics, and they've made a new trailer, which you can watch below. You might want to get on this quickly, because this is a limited edition set, with only 4,000 copies.
Limited Edition Features:
- Limited Edition hardcase [4000 copies]
- Limited Edition hardcase featuring new artwork by R.P. "Kung Fu Bob" O'Brien
- 4K UHD Blu-ray presentations of all three films across 3 Ultra HD Blu-ray Discs in Dolby Vision [HDR10 compatible]
- Reversible sleeve artwork for each film, featuring limited edition individual sleeve designs by R.P. "Kung Fu Bob" O'Brien
- 100-PAGE perfect bound collector's book featuring essays by James Oliver on each film, as well as archival materials, imagery, and ephemera
- Worldwide UHD debuts for all three films, and the first time Police Story 3: Supercop has been available on home video in the UK since the VHS era
That's just the features for the physical media. There are a slew of goodies with each film.
Extra clear Jackie Chan for the win!
The site also says that this title will be available from a U.S. retailer soon called The Goodie Emporium as well.
Disc One:
- POLICE STORY (1985)
- 4K UHD presentation of the original Hong Kong theatrical cut [100 mins]
- 1080p HD presentation of the alternate "Police Force" export cut of the film [88 mins]
- Hong Kong Version – Original Cantonese mono audio, as well as optional restored 5.1 DTS-HD MA
- Hong Kong Theatrical Version – Classic English dub [original mono]
- Hong Kong Theatrical Version – Brand new audio commentary with Asian film experts Frank Djeng (NY Asian Film Festival) and F.J. DeSanto
- Hong Kong Theatrical Version – Brand new audio commentary with action cinema experts Mike Leeder & Arne Venema
- Police Force Version – Option of either the classic English dub track or a rare alternate audio track featuring the original Cantonese audio mixed with the Kevin Bassinson score
- Newly revised English subtitles
- Archival interview with Jackie Chan [19 mins]
- Alternate and Deleted Scenes
- Archival "Jackie Chan Stunts" promo
- Trailers, including the films' original theatrical and export trailers
Disc Two:
- POLICE STORY 2 (1988)
- 4K UHD presentation of the Extended cut of the film [121 mins]
- 1080p HD presentation of the original Hong Kong theatrical version [105 mins]
- 1080p HD presentation of the alternate export version [95 mins]
- Extended Version – Original Cantonese mono audio, as well as optional restored 5.1 DTS-HD MA
- Extended Version – English dub presented in restored 5.1 DTS-HD MA
- Extended Version – Brand new audio commentary with Asian film experts Frank Djeng (NY Asian Film Festival) and F.J. DeSanto
- Extended Version – Brand new audio commentary with action cinema experts Mike Leeder & Arne Venema
- Hong Kong Theatrical Version – Original Cantonese mono audio
- Hong Kong Theatrical Version – Archival audio commentary with Miles Wood and Jude Poyer
- Export Version – Classic English dub track
- Newly revised English subtitles
- "Jackie Chan" episode of Son of the Incredibly Strange Film Show [41 mins] – documentary on Jackie Chan's early career from cult film documentary series, presented by Jonathan Ross
- Archival interview with actor and stuntman Benny Lai [15 mins]
- Outtakes
- Trailers, including the films' original theatrical and export trailers
Interviews, special features, and trailers, oh my!
Disc Three:
- POLICE STORY 3: SUPERCOP (1992)
- 4K UHD presentation of the original Hong Kong theatrical cut [96 mins] from a brand new restoration of the original film elements
- 1080p HD presentation of the alternate US version [91 mins]
- Hong Kong Theatrical Version – Original Cantonese mono audio, as well as an optional alternate Cantonese audio track featuring original, unaltered, sound effects
- Hong Kong Theatrical Version – Brand new Cantonese Dolby Atmos Surround Sound Audio
- Hong Kong Theatrical Version – Classic English dub track
- Hong Kong Theatrical Version – Brand new audio commentary with Asian film experts Frank Djeng (NY Asian Film Festival) and F.J. DeSanto
- Hong Kong Theatrical Version – Brand new audio commentary with action cinema experts Mike Leeder & Arne Venema
- US Version – "American English" dub track, including Jackie Chan and Michelle Yeoh voicing their own characters
- US Version – Original Cantonese audio
- Newly translated English subtitles
- Brand new interview with Stunt Coordinator and Action Film Historian John Kreng
- New featurette on rarely seen Jackie Chan video games, Kung Fu Master & Fists of Fire by Arne Venema
- New featurette on the filming locations of the Police Story trilogy
- Archival interview with Jackie Chan [20 mins]
- Archival interview with Michelle Yeoh [23 mins]
- Archival interview with director Stanley Tong [20 mins]
- Archival interview with Jackie Chan's long-time bodyguard and co-star Ken Lo [21 mins]
- Outtakes [50 mins] – a huge selection of NG ("No Good") shots from the film
- Trailers
This is a whole lot of "Police Story" stuff for not that much money, even with the exchange rate. You might have to wait a bit for it to arrive, but it's pretty fantastic. I love the fact that it has the Hong Kong theatrical version with audio commentary and the "American English" dub track. Plus, Michelle Yeoh and Jackie Chan are doing their own dubbing.