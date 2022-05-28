Jackie Chan's Police Story Trilogy Is Getting A 4K UHD Box Set

For the first time ever, Jackie Chan's "Police Story" trilogy is getting a 4K UHD box set. It's available for pre-order on Amazon's U.K. site, but the set is region free, meaning that you can watch it anywhere with the player you already have. The title will be released on September 26, 2022 and it retails for £65.35. The delivery fee is £11.55 if you're in the U.K., and they will ship internationally as well. This thriller of a trilogy set has some great special features (via CityOnFire), and includes "Police Story," directed by Jackie Chan from 1985, "Police Story 2," directed by Chan in 1988, and "Police Story 3: Supercop," directed by Stanley Tong in 1992, which also stars Michelle Yeoh ("Everything Everywhere All at Once").

Eureka Classics

The 4K UHD release comes to us from Eureka Classics, and they've made a new trailer, which you can watch below. You might want to get on this quickly, because this is a limited edition set, with only 4,000 copies.

Limited Edition Features:

Limited Edition hardcase [4000 copies]

Limited Edition hardcase featuring new artwork by R.P. "Kung Fu Bob" O'Brien

4K UHD Blu-ray presentations of all three films across 3 Ultra HD Blu-ray Discs in Dolby Vision [HDR10 compatible]

Reversible sleeve artwork for each film, featuring limited edition individual sleeve designs by R.P. "Kung Fu Bob" O'Brien

100-PAGE perfect bound collector's book featuring essays by James Oliver on each film, as well as archival materials, imagery, and ephemera

Worldwide UHD debuts for all three films, and the first time Police Story 3: Supercop has been available on home video in the UK since the VHS era

That's just the features for the physical media. There are a slew of goodies with each film.