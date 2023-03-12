Abbott Elementary Creator Quinta Brunson Is Set To Host SNL On Day Of Editors' Strike

In a recent report, Variety outlined the specifics behind the potential strike, noting that "members of the 'SNL' editing team are paid rates far below industry standards, while colleagues working other jobs on the show receive pay appropriate to their crafts." The wage proposals presented by the company have yet to meaningfully address that gap.

Also falling short of industry-standard are the annual increases offered by NBCUniversal, which don't line up with the increased cost of living. As for healthcare, the company has argued for a two-tiered health insurance system despite the fact that it might mean reduced benefits for future editors.

Alan Heim, president of the Motion Picture Editors Guild has already spoken out on the matter to say: "Strikes are not funny, and it's also not funny that NBCU is driving us to take this step to guarantee fair pay and benefits for our members." Heim added, "The fact is that these workers play a key role in making 'SNL' the comedy institution that it is and they deserve the same standards as other workers on the show have."

Sources claim that NBC has committed to closing the negotiations by the end of the month. Until then, the image announcing Brunson and Lil Yachty's SNL debuts won't be getting much traction from crew members, who are instead positing an alt version of the SNL announcement image, as shared below.