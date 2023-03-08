Julianne Moore And Sydney Sweeney Join Echo Valley, A New Thriller From Mare Of Easttown Creator
Apple TV+ is staying in the Julianne Moore business, and the streamer is adding even more major talent to join her. After teaming with indie studio A24 to release the neo-noir, film "Sharper" earlier this year (featuring Moore in the lead role), Apple is looking to expand their modest slate of original films with another highly-anticipated project.
Variety reports that Apple has cast Moore and rapidly rising star Sydney Sweeney (seen below in "Euphoria") in a new feature film project titled "Echo Valley." On the other side of the camera, the story comes from "Mare of Easttown" writer, producer, and creator Brad Ingelsby, and like the HBO Max series, it's set in Pennsylvania. The movie will follow Moore's character named Kate Garrett, described as "a woman reeling from a personal tragedy who spends her days boarding and training horses on the secluded and picturesque Echo Valley Farm." Sweeney will play her daughter Claire who gets into much greater trouble than her mother knows what to do with. Variety reports the premise of the story as,
Late one night, [Kate's] wayward daughter Claire arrives at her doorstep, frightened, trembling and covered in someone else's blood. From that simple premise, "Echo Valley" becomes a heart-pounding thriller about just how far a mother will go to save her child.
Julianne Moore and Sydney Sweeney board a new Apple thriller
With the main leads Julianne Moore and Sydney Sweeney in place, production on "Echo Valley" is ramping up in anticipation of an official start later this summer. The film will be directed by Michael Pearce (2017's "Beast," the Riz Ahmed-starring Prime Video film "Encounter") from an original script by Brad Ingelsby, produced by Ridley Scott and Michael Pruss' Scott Free Productions and Kevin Walsh's The Walsh Company. Ingelsby's work on "Mare of Easttown" certainly speaks for itself, earning HBO a whopping 16 Emmy nominations and lending a prestige air to Apple's collaboration with him on "Echo Valley."
Apple has been collecting high-profile filmmakers and acting talent in recent months, from Martin Scorsese's "Killers of the Flower Moon" adaptation to a Jon Watts-directed film reuniting A-listers Brad Pitt and George Clooney to Ridley Scott's "Napoleon" film, starring Joaquin Phoenix. This upcoming Moore/Sweeney vehicle is only the latest buzzy production that will no doubt receive all the marketing muscle the streamer has at its disposal. Moore is most recently coming off "Sharper," Jesse Eisenberg's directing debut "When You Finish Saving the World," and 2021's "Dear Evan Hansen." Sydney, of course, is most well-known for her role on HBO's "Euphoria" series, with Sony's comic book movie "Madame Web" next on her busy schedule.
