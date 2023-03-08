Julianne Moore And Sydney Sweeney Join Echo Valley, A New Thriller From Mare Of Easttown Creator

Apple TV+ is staying in the Julianne Moore business, and the streamer is adding even more major talent to join her. After teaming with indie studio A24 to release the neo-noir, film "Sharper" earlier this year (featuring Moore in the lead role), Apple is looking to expand their modest slate of original films with another highly-anticipated project.

Variety reports that Apple has cast Moore and rapidly rising star Sydney Sweeney (seen below in "Euphoria") in a new feature film project titled "Echo Valley." On the other side of the camera, the story comes from "Mare of Easttown" writer, producer, and creator Brad Ingelsby, and like the HBO Max series, it's set in Pennsylvania. The movie will follow Moore's character named Kate Garrett, described as "a woman reeling from a personal tragedy who spends her days boarding and training horses on the secluded and picturesque Echo Valley Farm." Sweeney will play her daughter Claire who gets into much greater trouble than her mother knows what to do with. Variety reports the premise of the story as,

Late one night, [Kate's] wayward daughter Claire arrives at her doorstep, frightened, trembling and covered in someone else's blood. From that simple premise, "Echo Valley" becomes a heart-pounding thriller about just how far a mother will go to save her child.

