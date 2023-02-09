Sharper Director Benjamin Caron On His Twisty New Neo-Noir [Exclusive Interview]

You said somewhere that when you watch a movie like this, you want to feel constantly surprised and slightly behind where you think you are. So I'm curious if there were any tricks that you employed to accomplish that here. It sounds like that idea of losing the individual perspective at the very end was maybe part of that. But were there any filmmaking tricks or decisions you made to be in the audience's perspective and achieve that feeling you want to feel when you're watching one of these movies?

Deception is definitely the defining feature of this film, and I'm always interested in character's motivations and how people talk or flirt or lie or impersonate in terms of getting what they want. I thought it was really important in this film that we never had a nod and a wink to the audience at any moment that something was about to happen. Sometimes I think there's a tendency, whether it be from the storyteller or even from the performer, to show too much. And I think right from the very beginning, even in conversations with the actors, we wanted to hold all of that back. Because I really remember reading the script and I really remember those moments where I was floored and I was genuinely shocked and surprised. So it was really important they held onto that integrity.

I remember talking to Justice about this. In some of the later scenes where he knows more than we as the audience should know that he knows at that point. And he had a tendency to want to go and show that. But I was like, "You can't do that. The audience are so savvy. They're so intelligent that if they see any little blip, little disconnect, all their Spidey senses are going to go off." And of course, this film invites you to do that. Pretty much from about 20 minutes in, it declares itself as the kind of film it's going to be. Then immediately you are questioning everything that you see, and that's the fun of it. So I think performance was a big thing. To play the scene as honestly as we possibly can and just let the story itself pull all the punches that I think it had brilliantly worked out.

Music was another thing, actually. We had the most amazing composer. We had Clint Mansell doing our score. He was the only composer I went to, and thankfully he said yes. I just think what he brings to a tone and a feel is just sublime. We had long conversations about some of these early scenes we scored, but we weren't quite sure how we were scoring them, because there was a dishonesty to the score. We were trying to lie to the audience by scoring something different. We tried it, and it just didn't work. So actually we don't hear a piece of his music until right at the very end of the first chapter, like 20 minutes in, which suddenly scores Tom's emotional journey in that moment when he discovers something. Up until then, we just have some needle drops, which is a bit more fun in terms of the romance of Tom and Sandra. So I think not using music to be dishonest, I remember that being quite revealing.

I think the perspective was important. Again, if we were in Tom's chapter, we see and feel everything from his point of view. And then we go to Sandra's, and that involves the photography. Always not being ahead of that character in the film. So we literally experience it with them as it happens along.

The other thing was actually, I don't know whether you felt the seasons in the film. I don't know whether that was something that came across. Because we don't declare the timeline and the non-linearness of it, which is I enjoyed right from the beginning, I thought it'd be quite fun to use the seasons as a way of taking us through the timeline. I was trying to use seasons to convey a tone and feeling, but also to play around with the timeline and the narrative. So when we meet Tom in the beginning, it was springtime in New York. I just thought that was a classically romantic season and a perfect time to fall in love. I live in Notting Hill where Richard Curtis made "Notting Hill." So it was sort of my New York version of that. And Tom is like spring: He embodies hope and new beginnings. So we pushed into that. Whereas some of the later chapters — Sandra, for instance — we were in the winter. It's the harsher realities of her life. There are these difficulties. There are limitations.